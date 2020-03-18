Python Programming Leftovers
CudaText
CudaText is a free, open-source, cross-platform (runs on Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS or FreeBSD) code editor written in Lazarus. It evolved from the previous editor named SynWrite which is no longer developed. It is extensible by Python add-ons (plugins, linters, code tree parsers, external tools). Syntax parser is feature-rich, based on EControl engine (though not as fast as in some competitors).
PyCharm 2019.3.4
We’ve fixed a couple of issues in PyCharm 2019.3. You can get it from within PyCharm (Help | Check for Updates), using JetBrains Toolbox, or by downloading the new version from our website.
How to use Pandas Scatter Matrix (Pair Plot) to Visualize Trends in Data
In this Python data visualization tutorial, we will work with Pandas scatter_matrix method to explore trends in data. Previously, we have learned how to create scatter plots with Seaborn and histograms with Pandas, for instance. In this post, we’ll focus on scatter matrices (pair plots) using Pandas. Now, Pandas is using Matplotlib to make the scatter matrix.
How We’re Responding to COVID-19
We are all facing a dynamic and difficult situation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our families, friends, customers, employees, and communities are all dramatically affected by the impact of the virus and its impact on the global economy. During this time, I wanted to reach out and tell you how Anaconda is responding to the situation.
Most importantly, our hearts go out to anyone impacted by the virus, especially those who are sick. We are also incredibly grateful to the healthcare workers, first responders, and other people who work to ensure we have healthcare, food, safety, shelter, and sanitation.
Along with so many others, we are prioritizing the safety of our employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate. Our teams have been working from home since March 9, and we have eliminated all travel for the time being. This means that our touchpoints with you will be entirely digital for the foreseeable future; in today’s world this is a minor adjustment and we plan to make every effort to minimize disruption.
Python Scope & the LEGB Rule: Resolving Names in Your Code
The concept of scope rules how variables and names are looked up in your code. It determines the visibility of a variable within the code. The scope of a name or variable depends on the place in your code where you create that variable. The Python scope concept is generally presented using a rule known as the LEGB rule.
The letters in the acronym LEGB stand for Local, Enclosing, Global, and Built-in scopes. This summarizes not only the Python scope levels but also the sequence of steps that Python follows when resolving names in a program.
How is frame evaluation used in pydevd?
Since Python 3.6, CPython has a mechanism which allows clients to override how it evaluates frames. This is done by changing PyThreadState.interp.eval_frame to a different C-function (the default being _PyEval_EvalFrameDefault). See: pydevd_frame_evaluator.pyx#L370 in pydevd (note that Cython is used there).
Note that this affects the Python runtime globally, whereas the regular Python tracing function -- set through sys.settrace() -- affects only the current thread (so, some of the caches for frame evaluation in pydevd are thread-local due to that).
How to Debug a Hanging Test Using pytest
Today a wanted to share a neat trick that might save you some headache: debugging a hanging test.
today's howtos
Mozilla: Worldwide Radio, Firefox Nightly, Burnout and Development
Linux is the number one in-demand skill: Open source career trends
The trends of the open-source world are constantly changing and so are the open-source skills. According to a report shown by the open-source foundation in the year 2018, there is an increasing demand for employees that are open-source savvy. It also reported that around 87 percent of managers are finding difficulty in hiring talent with open source technology and within this, 83% of employers give priority to the open-source employees. Today, Linux is the highest-ranked skill in software development and in the job market. According to Jim Zemlin, the executive director of the Linux Foundation, it is made sure that everyone can get access to training and certification of open-source skills with ease. In this modern era, every business is recognizing the need for open source skill and thus the trend of getting Linux certifications is increasing. Today, companies are not hungry for employees with a Linux certification but they are starving for it. This is the reason why companies are ready to pay for the Linux certification if the employees have some primary skills. This article will shed light on the importance of this skill and its growing demand in the open-source industry.
OBS Studio 25.0 is Here With Vulkan-based Game Capture Feature and More
Open source screen recording and streaming software OBS Studio 25.0 has just been released and it brings the ability to capture Vulkan-based games with game capture among other new features.
