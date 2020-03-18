Games: Half-Life: Alyx, Steam and OBS Studio 25.0
-
Half-Life: Alyx support for Linux aiming to arrive with Vulkan support post-release
Today, Valve replied to our message asking about the situation with Half-Life: Alyx and Linux support and we got our answer.
-
Steam Game Festival live with demos and the Interactive Recommender is up for all
Two bits of Steam store news today: firstly there's a Steam Game Festival "Spring Edition" going on to highlight some good looking games, a few of which will come to Linux and there's some demos.
Similar in style to how they did it during The Game Awards, you just go to the special linked page above and see what's been picked.
-
How to Stream Steam Games with Raspberry Pi 4 and Steam Link
Want to enjoy the latest Steam games on the biggest screen in your house? Valve may have discontinued their physical Steam Link product, but you can still use the software that powered this now-defunct set-top box. Here we will show you how to stream Steam games with Raspberry Pi 4 and Steam Link.
[...]
In this article we will go through the steps to set up Stream Link on your Raspberry Pi 4 and then use it to stream your favorite game onto any compatible screen – whether that’s the spare monitor that you haven’t used for years or your brand-new ultra HD TV.
-
OBS Studio 25.0 Released with Vulkan-based Games Capture Support + More
OBS (which stands for ‘Open Broadcaster Software’) is a popular open source streaming and recording program for Windows, macOS and Linux and is built in Qt.
Many popular YouTubers and Twitch.tv streamers make use of the software for recording, live streaming, and sharing gameplay. The app even has a bunch of built-in presets that tailor footage for popular social networks and online services.
OBS Studio 25.0 is the latest stable release — but what’s new?
Well, aside from the aforementioned ability to directly capture Vulkan-based game playback — a big feature for many, though alas limited to Windows — the app also adds the following new features and improvements...
-
OBS Studio 25.0 Released! How to Install it via PPA in ubuntu
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 953 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Mozilla: Worldwide Radio, Firefox Nightly, Burnout and Development
Linux is the number one in-demand skill: Open source career trends
The trends of the open-source world are constantly changing and so are the open-source skills. According to a report shown by the open-source foundation in the year 2018, there is an increasing demand for employees that are open-source savvy. It also reported that around 87 percent of managers are finding difficulty in hiring talent with open source technology and within this, 83% of employers give priority to the open-source employees. Today, Linux is the highest-ranked skill in software development and in the job market. According to Jim Zemlin, the executive director of the Linux Foundation, it is made sure that everyone can get access to training and certification of open-source skills with ease. In this modern era, every business is recognizing the need for open source skill and thus the trend of getting Linux certifications is increasing. Today, companies are not hungry for employees with a Linux certification but they are starving for it. This is the reason why companies are ready to pay for the Linux certification if the employees have some primary skills. This article will shed light on the importance of this skill and its growing demand in the open-source industry.
OBS Studio 25.0 is Here With Vulkan-based Game Capture Feature and More
Open source screen recording and streaming software OBS Studio 25.0 has just been released and it brings the ability to capture Vulkan-based games with game capture among other new features.
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago