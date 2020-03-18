Servers: Kubernetes, HPC and Stacking Up Arm Server Chips Against X86
-
Join SIG Scalability and Learn Kubernetes the Hard Way
Contributing to SIG Scalability is a great way to learn Kubernetes in all its depth and breadth, and the team would love to have you join as a contributor. I took a look at the value of learning the hard way and interviewed the current SIG chairs to give you an idea of what contribution feels like.
-
Kong Ingress Controller and Service Mesh: Setting up Ingress to Istio on Kubernetes
Kubernetes has become the de facto way to orchestrate containers and the services within services. But how do we give services outside our cluster access to what is within? Kubernetes comes with the Ingress API object that manages external access to services within a cluster.
Ingress is a group of rules that will proxy inbound connections to endpoints defined by a backend. However, Kubernetes does not know what to do with Ingress resources without an Ingress controller, which is where an open source controller can come into play. In this post, we are going to use one option for this: the Kong Ingress Controller. The Kong Ingress Controller was open-sourced a year ago and recently reached one million downloads. In the recent 0.7 release, service mesh support was also added.
-
Kubernetes 1.18 release candidate available for testing
The latest release of Kubernetes is now available for download and experimentation, with the MicroK8s Kubernetes 1.18 release candidate.
The easiest, fastest way to get the latest Kubernetes is to install MicroK8s on your machine.
-
High Performance Computing in the Age of Coronavirus
2020 has suddenly become the year of the coronavirus. In order to slow transmissions, save lives and dampen the economic impact of this frightful virus – governments, medical professionals, research institutes are racing around the clock to transform plans into action. Speed is key – that’s where high performance computing comes in.
Here are a few profiles of organizations that are stepping up to the front lines of this new bio-war:
-
Stacking Up Arm Server Chips Against X86
It is pretty clear at this point that there is going to be a global recession thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Maybe it will be a V-shaped recession that falls fast and recovers almost as fast, and maybe it will be a sharp drop and a much more prolonged climb back to normalcy. As we have pointed out before, we think that IT technology transitions are accelerated by such trying times, and this could happen starting soon. There is no doubt that companies are going to be even more aggressive in measuring the performance per dollar and performance per watt on every piece of hardware that will still need to go into datacenters in the coming days, weeks, and months.
As far as servers go, AMD, with its Epyc processors, is going to perhaps be the biggest beneficiary because it is the easiest drop-in replacement for the much more expensive Xeon SP processors from Intel. And while the Arm server chip upstarts, Ampere Computing and Marvell, were not planning for a global pandemic when they timed the launches of their chips on their roadmaps, they may be among the beneficiaries of the budget tightening that will no doubt start at most companies – if it hasn’t already. They would do well to get their chip samples ramped and products into the field as soon as possible.
We have reviewed the upcoming “Quicksilver” Altra processor from Ampere Computing and its future roadmap two weeks ago and also reviewed the upcoming “Triton” ThunderX3 processor from Marvell and its future roadmap this week. And now we are going to go through the performance and price/performance competitive analysis that these two chip makers have done as they talk about their impending server chips.
-
Mozilla: Worldwide Radio, Firefox Nightly, Burnout and Development
Linux is the number one in-demand skill: Open source career trends
The trends of the open-source world are constantly changing and so are the open-source skills. According to a report shown by the open-source foundation in the year 2018, there is an increasing demand for employees that are open-source savvy. It also reported that around 87 percent of managers are finding difficulty in hiring talent with open source technology and within this, 83% of employers give priority to the open-source employees. Today, Linux is the highest-ranked skill in software development and in the job market. According to Jim Zemlin, the executive director of the Linux Foundation, it is made sure that everyone can get access to training and certification of open-source skills with ease. In this modern era, every business is recognizing the need for open source skill and thus the trend of getting Linux certifications is increasing. Today, companies are not hungry for employees with a Linux certification but they are starving for it. This is the reason why companies are ready to pay for the Linux certification if the employees have some primary skills. This article will shed light on the importance of this skill and its growing demand in the open-source industry.
OBS Studio 25.0 is Here With Vulkan-based Game Capture Feature and More
Open source screen recording and streaming software OBS Studio 25.0 has just been released and it brings the ability to capture Vulkan-based games with game capture among other new features.
