mesa 20.0.2

Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux

Hi list,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 20.0.2. We've had a fairly busy
cycle (outside of the release management metadata), and there's fixes all over
the code base, but for the most part it was all no-fuss sort of fixes.

Just a reminder that Eric Engestrom will be handling the release of 20.0.3.

Dylan


Git Short Log
=============

Andreas Baierl (1):
      gitlab-ci: Add add a set of lima flakes

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (2):
      amd/llvm: Fix divergent descriptor indexing. (v3)
      amd/llvm: Fix divergent descriptor regressions with radeonsi.

Danylo Piliaiev (2):
      glsl: do not crash if string literal is used outside of #include/#line
      st/mesa: Fix signed integer overflow when using util_throttle_memory_usage

Dave Airlie (1):
      gallium: fix build with latest meson and gcc10

Dylan Baker (11):
      docs: Add sha256sums for 20.0.1
      .pick_status.json: Update to 07f1ef5656e0721282d01a8421eaca056348137d
      .pick_status.json: Update to 70341d7746c177a4cd7377ef633e9f85afd11d54
      .pick_status.json: Update to 625d8705f02e211e2733c3fe12845505725c37d4
      .pick_status.json: Mark b83c9aca4a5fd02d920c90c1799137fed52dc1d9 as backported
      .pick_status.json: Update to ee9e0d1ecae307fa48200d2604d3114070253299
      .pick_status.json: Update to 3dd0d12aa5fefa94123269a541c94cdf57599e34
      .pick_status.json: Update to 94e37859a96cc56cf0c5418a5af00a3e9f5a1bf5
      Docs: Add release notes for 20.0.2
      VERSION: bump for 20.0.2 release
      docs/relnotes: Add sha256 sums for 20.0.2

Eric Anholt (1):
      glsl/tests: Fix waiting for disk_cache_put() to finish.

Eric Engestrom (7):
      bin/gen_release_notes.py: fix commit list command
      .pick_status.json: Update to 24db276d11976905b2e8a44965c684bb48c3d49f
      gen_release_notes: fix vulkan version reported
      docs/relnotes/20.0: fix vulkan version reported
      .pick_status.json: Update to ba03e308b66b0b88f60b99d9d47851a5e1522e6e
      vulkan/wsi: fix cleanup when dup() fails
      gen_release_notes: fix version in "you should wait" message

Francisco Jerez (1):
      intel/fs: Fix workaround for VxH indirect addressing bug under control flow.

Jason Ekstrand (9):
      isl: Set 3DSTATE_DEPTH_BUFFER::Depth correctly for 3D surfaces
      iris: Don't skip fast depth clears if the color changed
      anv: Parse VkPhysicalDeviceFeatures2 in CreateDevice
      vulkan/wsi: Don't leak the FD when GetImageDrmFormatModifierProperties fails
      vulkan/wsi: Return an error if dup() fails
      anv: Use the PIPE_CONTROL instead of bits for the CS stall W/A
      anv: Use a proper end-of-pipe sync instead of just CS stall
      anv: Do end-of-pipe sync around MCS/CCS ops instead of CS stall
      anv: Do an end-of-pipe sync before updating AUX table entries

José Fonseca (1):
      meson: Avoid duplicate symbols.

Kristian Høgsberg (2):
      Revert "glsl: Use a simpler formula for tanh"
      Revert "spirv: Use a simpler and more correct implementaiton of tanh()"

Marek Olšák (4):
      Revert "mesa: check for z=0 in _mesa_Vertex3dv()"
      radeonsi: add a bug workaround for NGG - LATE_ALLOC_GS
      ac: add a bug workaround for the 100% NGG culling case
      gallium/cso_context: remove cso_delete_xxx_shader helpers to fix the live cache

Martin Fuzzey (3):
      freedreno: android: fix build failure on android due to python version
      freedreno: android: add a6xx-pack.xml.h generation to android build
      freedreno: android: fix build of perfcounters.

Michel Dänzer (1):
      llvmpipe: Use uintptr_t for pointer values

Rafael Antognolli (3):
      anv: Wait for the GPU to be idle before invalidating the aux table.
      iris: Split aux map initialization from invalidation.
      iris: Wait for the GPU to be idle before invalidating the aux table.

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno: fix FD_MESA_DEBUG=inorder

Samuel Pitoiset (5):
      aco: fix image load/store with lod and 1D images
      nir/lower_input_attachments: remove bogus assert in try_lower_input_texop()
      ac/llvm: add missing optimization barrier for 64-bit readlanes
      radv: only inject implicit subpass dependencies if necessary
      radv: fix random depth range unrestricted failures due to a cache issue

Timur Kristóf (2):
      nir: Add ability to lower non-const quad broadcasts to const ones.
      radv: Enable lowering dynamic quad broadcasts.

Vinson Lee (1):
      st/nine: Fix incompatible-pointer-types-discards-qualifiers errors.



git tag: mesa-20.0.2

