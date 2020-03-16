Language Selection

Android
My top 6 open source frameworks for web development

There are a lot of backend frameworks that are open source and easily available, but not all of them offer great features. Backend frameworks are an essential part of website development, as they work as the nuts and bolts of a website. Basically, they handle everything behind the scenes of a website. Backend frameworks have extensive libraries, APIs, web servers, and a lot more. They are responsible for the database, ensuring it makes proper communication with the front end and generates backend functionality. Read more

Kernel: System calls, b4, IO_uring and Linux 5.7

  • Two new ways to read a file quickly

    System calls on Linux are relatively cheap, though the mitigations for speculative-execution vulnerabilities have made them more expensive than they once were. But even cheap system calls add up if one has to make a large number of them. Thus, developers have been working on ways to avoid system calls for a long time. Currently under discussion is a pair of ways to reduce the number of system calls required to read a file's contents, one of which is rather simpler than the other.

  • Introducing b4 and patch attestation

    The tool started out as get-lore-mbox, but has now graduated into its own project called b4 — you can find it on git.kernel.org and pypi. To use it, all you need to know is the message-id of one of the patches in the thread you want to grab.

  • IO_uring Is Maturing Well On Linux For Faster & More Flexible I/O - Benchmarks On Linux 5.6

    Since its introduction in Linux 5.1, IO_uring has been coming together quite nicely and getting better with each new kernel release. IO_uring is the effort for delivering faster and more efficient I/O by avoiding excess copies and other efficiency improvements over the existing Linux AIO code. Here are some comparison benchmarks off Linux 5.6 Git. IO_uring has been maturing well with each new kernel release for new features, fixes, and further optimizations. Linux 5.6 seems to be in very good shape for IO_uring and we should see more adoption of this new Linux kernel interface this year. Particularly once Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with being a major long-term support release on a now-supported kernel that will hopefully spur the adoption. But there's been work by RocksDB and other projects in exploring IO_uring for faster I/O potential.

  • NVMe SSD Systems May Boot Slightly Quicker With Linux 5.7

    Systems making use of NVMe solid-state storage may see slightly faster boot times with the Linux 5.7 kernel this summer. Intel's Josh Triplett has been working recently on optimizing the Linux kernel boot performance. Earlier this month he posted a simple patch for Amazon's EC2 cloud Linux network driver so it could then start ~90x faster. [...] Intel's Clear Linux team has achieved boot times in as little as 300ms. Among the motivation for ensuring such speedy boot times are not only for desktop/laptop users but also use-cases like needing to have automobile cameras operational in a defined period of time or also for booting up new VMs in the cloud as quickly as possible in responding to changes in load.

  • Linux 5.7 Getting Driver To Deal With More Buggy & Funky Looking Mice

    Linux 5.7 continues the trend of the community taking up new drivers being created to support different peripherals under Linux that amount to dealing with quirky/buggy behavior of the hardware. Having new drivers mainly to deal with hardware quirks is particularly prevalent among HID devices and with time we've only been seeing more drivers come about, especially among gaming input devices as more gamers try out the likes of Steam on Linux.

mesa 20.0.2

Hi list,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 20.0.2. We've had a fairly busy
cycle (outside of the release management metadata), and there's fixes all over
the code base, but for the most part it was all no-fuss sort of fixes.

Just a reminder that Eric Engestrom will be handling the release of 20.0.3.

Dylan


Also: Mesa 20.0.2 Released With The Latest Fixes, Principally Helping Intel + Radeon Graphics

Servers: Kubernetes, HPC and Stacking Up Arm Server Chips Against X86

  • Join SIG Scalability and Learn Kubernetes the Hard Way

    Contributing to SIG Scalability is a great way to learn Kubernetes in all its depth and breadth, and the team would love to have you join as a contributor. I took a look at the value of learning the hard way and interviewed the current SIG chairs to give you an idea of what contribution feels like.

  • Kong Ingress Controller and Service Mesh: Setting up Ingress to Istio on Kubernetes

    Kubernetes has become the de facto way to orchestrate containers and the services within services. But how do we give services outside our cluster access to what is within? Kubernetes comes with the Ingress API object that manages external access to services within a cluster. Ingress is a group of rules that will proxy inbound connections to endpoints defined by a backend. However, Kubernetes does not know what to do with Ingress resources without an Ingress controller, which is where an open source controller can come into play. In this post, we are going to use one option for this: the Kong Ingress Controller. The Kong Ingress Controller was open-sourced a year ago and recently reached one million downloads. In the recent 0.7 release, service mesh support was also added.

  • Kubernetes 1.18 release candidate available for testing

    The latest release of Kubernetes is now available for download and experimentation, with the MicroK8s Kubernetes 1.18 release candidate. The easiest, fastest way to get the latest Kubernetes is to install MicroK8s on your machine.

  • High Performance Computing in the Age of Coronavirus

    2020 has suddenly become the year of the coronavirus. In order to slow transmissions, save lives and dampen the economic impact of this frightful virus – governments, medical professionals, research institutes are racing around the clock to transform plans into action. Speed is key – that’s where high performance computing comes in. Here are a few profiles of organizations that are stepping up to the front lines of this new bio-war:

  • Stacking Up Arm Server Chips Against X86

    It is pretty clear at this point that there is going to be a global recession thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Maybe it will be a V-shaped recession that falls fast and recovers almost as fast, and maybe it will be a sharp drop and a much more prolonged climb back to normalcy. As we have pointed out before, we think that IT technology transitions are accelerated by such trying times, and this could happen starting soon. There is no doubt that companies are going to be even more aggressive in measuring the performance per dollar and performance per watt on every piece of hardware that will still need to go into datacenters in the coming days, weeks, and months. As far as servers go, AMD, with its Epyc processors, is going to perhaps be the biggest beneficiary because it is the easiest drop-in replacement for the much more expensive Xeon SP processors from Intel. And while the Arm server chip upstarts, Ampere Computing and Marvell, were not planning for a global pandemic when they timed the launches of their chips on their roadmaps, they may be among the beneficiaries of the budget tightening that will no doubt start at most companies – if it hasn’t already. They would do well to get their chip samples ramped and products into the field as soon as possible. We have reviewed the upcoming “Quicksilver” Altra processor from Ampere Computing and its future roadmap two weeks ago and also reviewed the upcoming “Triton” ThunderX3 processor from Marvell and its future roadmap this week. And now we are going to go through the performance and price/performance competitive analysis that these two chip makers have done as they talk about their impending server chips.

