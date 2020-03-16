Linux 5.7 continues the trend of the community taking up new drivers being created to support different peripherals under Linux that amount to dealing with quirky/buggy behavior of the hardware. Having new drivers mainly to deal with hardware quirks is particularly prevalent among HID devices and with time we've only been seeing more drivers come about, especially among gaming input devices as more gamers try out the likes of Steam on Linux.

Systems making use of NVMe solid-state storage may see slightly faster boot times with the Linux 5.7 kernel this summer. Intel's Josh Triplett has been working recently on optimizing the Linux kernel boot performance. Earlier this month he posted a simple patch for Amazon's EC2 cloud Linux network driver so it could then start ~90x faster. [...] Intel's Clear Linux team has achieved boot times in as little as 300ms. Among the motivation for ensuring such speedy boot times are not only for desktop/laptop users but also use-cases like needing to have automobile cameras operational in a defined period of time or also for booting up new VMs in the cloud as quickly as possible in responding to changes in load.

Since its introduction in Linux 5.1, IO_uring has been coming together quite nicely and getting better with each new kernel release. IO_uring is the effort for delivering faster and more efficient I/O by avoiding excess copies and other efficiency improvements over the existing Linux AIO code. Here are some comparison benchmarks off Linux 5.6 Git. IO_uring has been maturing well with each new kernel release for new features, fixes, and further optimizations. Linux 5.6 seems to be in very good shape for IO_uring and we should see more adoption of this new Linux kernel interface this year. Particularly once Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with being a major long-term support release on a now-supported kernel that will hopefully spur the adoption. But there's been work by RocksDB and other projects in exploring IO_uring for faster I/O potential.

The tool started out as get-lore-mbox, but has now graduated into its own project called b4 — you can find it on git.kernel.org and pypi. To use it, all you need to know is the message-id of one of the patches in the thread you want to grab.

System calls on Linux are relatively cheap, though the mitigations for speculative-execution vulnerabilities have made them more expensive than they once were. But even cheap system calls add up if one has to make a large number of them. Thus, developers have been working on ways to avoid system calls for a long time. Currently under discussion is a pair of ways to reduce the number of system calls required to read a file's contents, one of which is rather simpler than the other.

mesa 20.0.2 Hi list, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 20.0.2. We've had a fairly busy cycle (outside of the release management metadata), and there's fixes all over the code base, but for the most part it was all no-fuss sort of fixes. Just a reminder that Eric Engestrom will be handling the release of 20.0.3. Dylan Git Short Log ============= Andreas Baierl (1): gitlab-ci: Add add a set of lima flakes Bas Nieuwenhuizen (2): amd/llvm: Fix divergent descriptor indexing. (v3) amd/llvm: Fix divergent descriptor regressions with radeonsi. Danylo Piliaiev (2): glsl: do not crash if string literal is used outside of #include/#line st/mesa: Fix signed integer overflow when using util_throttle_memory_usage Dave Airlie (1): gallium: fix build with latest meson and gcc10 Dylan Baker (11): docs: Add sha256sums for 20.0.1 .pick_status.json: Update to 07f1ef5656e0721282d01a8421eaca056348137d .pick_status.json: Update to 70341d7746c177a4cd7377ef633e9f85afd11d54 .pick_status.json: Update to 625d8705f02e211e2733c3fe12845505725c37d4 .pick_status.json: Mark b83c9aca4a5fd02d920c90c1799137fed52dc1d9 as backported .pick_status.json: Update to ee9e0d1ecae307fa48200d2604d3114070253299 .pick_status.json: Update to 3dd0d12aa5fefa94123269a541c94cdf57599e34 .pick_status.json: Update to 94e37859a96cc56cf0c5418a5af00a3e9f5a1bf5 Docs: Add release notes for 20.0.2 VERSION: bump for 20.0.2 release docs/relnotes: Add sha256 sums for 20.0.2 Eric Anholt (1): glsl/tests: Fix waiting for disk_cache_put() to finish. Eric Engestrom (7): bin/gen_release_notes.py: fix commit list command .pick_status.json: Update to 24db276d11976905b2e8a44965c684bb48c3d49f gen_release_notes: fix vulkan version reported docs/relnotes/20.0: fix vulkan version reported .pick_status.json: Update to ba03e308b66b0b88f60b99d9d47851a5e1522e6e vulkan/wsi: fix cleanup when dup() fails gen_release_notes: fix version in "you should wait" message Francisco Jerez (1): intel/fs: Fix workaround for VxH indirect addressing bug under control flow. Jason Ekstrand (9): isl: Set 3DSTATE_DEPTH_BUFFER::Depth correctly for 3D surfaces iris: Don't skip fast depth clears if the color changed anv: Parse VkPhysicalDeviceFeatures2 in CreateDevice vulkan/wsi: Don't leak the FD when GetImageDrmFormatModifierProperties fails vulkan/wsi: Return an error if dup() fails anv: Use the PIPE_CONTROL instead of bits for the CS stall W/A anv: Use a proper end-of-pipe sync instead of just CS stall anv: Do end-of-pipe sync around MCS/CCS ops instead of CS stall anv: Do an end-of-pipe sync before updating AUX table entries José Fonseca (1): meson: Avoid duplicate symbols. Kristian Høgsberg (2): Revert "glsl: Use a simpler formula for tanh" Revert "spirv: Use a simpler and more correct implementaiton of tanh()" Marek Olšák (4): Revert "mesa: check for z=0 in _mesa_Vertex3dv()" radeonsi: add a bug workaround for NGG - LATE_ALLOC_GS ac: add a bug workaround for the 100% NGG culling case gallium/cso_context: remove cso_delete_xxx_shader helpers to fix the live cache Martin Fuzzey (3): freedreno: android: fix build failure on android due to python version freedreno: android: add a6xx-pack.xml.h generation to android build freedreno: android: fix build of perfcounters. Michel Dänzer (1): llvmpipe: Use uintptr_t for pointer values Rafael Antognolli (3): anv: Wait for the GPU to be idle before invalidating the aux table. iris: Split aux map initialization from invalidation. iris: Wait for the GPU to be idle before invalidating the aux table. Rob Clark (1): freedreno: fix FD_MESA_DEBUG=inorder Samuel Pitoiset (5): aco: fix image load/store with lod and 1D images nir/lower_input_attachments: remove bogus assert in try_lower_input_texop() ac/llvm: add missing optimization barrier for 64-bit readlanes radv: only inject implicit subpass dependencies if necessary radv: fix random depth range unrestricted failures due to a cache issue Timur Kristóf (2): nir: Add ability to lower non-const quad broadcasts to const ones. radv: Enable lowering dynamic quad broadcasts. Vinson Lee (1): st/nine: Fix incompatible-pointer-types-discards-qualifiers errors. git tag: mesa-20.0.2 Also: Mesa 20.0.2 Released With The Latest Fixes, Principally Helping Intel + Radeon Graphics