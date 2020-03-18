Games: Exit the Gungeon, Death and Taxes, Imperator: Rome
-
Dodge Roll confirm 'Exit the Gungeon' is coming to Linux once the launch has settled
Exit the Gungeon from Dodge Roll/Singlecore and Devolver Digital is a small, spin-off 'dungeon climber' immediately following the adventures in the excellent Enter the Gungeon. Still focused on making you dodge, roll and deal with bullet hell it mixes the gameplay up with an ever-changing weapon as you travel through increasingly perilous elevators. It looks wild and a lot of fun.
-
Death and Taxes goes open source after selling 'pretty well' to help others
Death and Taxes, a narrative game about choosing who lives and who dies as the Grim Reaper is now officially open source. In an announcement on Steam written by their coder, they said their wish when joining the team was to eventually open it up and so now they have.
It's only been out since February (and I quite liked it!), since then they've gone on to sell "pretty well" at twenty-six thousand copies so they're not afraid people will copy it. Only the code is open source though, you still need the assets which is a good example of how to do it that others have also done. The game code can live on, be ported elsewhere and fixed up, while the original developer can still earn from it.
-
Imperator: Rome gets more religious in the 1.4 "Archimedes" update due on March 31
Imperator: Rome, the grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studios about the classical world will soon have a little more depth to the religion features in the 1.4 "Archimedes" update now due on March 31.
This is the start of Paradox's new plan to focus on smaller and more frequent updates to Imperator, as they've really turned the game around now from the rough launch. With Archimedes focusing on the Religion side, the next update named Menander will focus on Culture which will be due sometime around the Summer and will also be a free update.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 909 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.12, please head over to the first Beta blog post. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.12.0-beta2 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.
7 Features Linux Should Borrow From Mac, Amiga, Haiku
Linux (or, GNU/Linux, if you prefer) distributions are absolutely amazing. Stability, speed, flexibility; Your average Linux-based system is a veritable powerhouse of functionality – a tour de force of what computers can accomplish. But, from time to time, other operating systems have some pretty great ideas. Here are 7 of my personal favorites that our favorite Linux distributions might want to consider… “borrowing”. Hint hint.
today's howtos
Games: Exit the Gungeon, Death and Taxes, Imperator: Rome
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 57 sec ago