Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 !
For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.12, please head over to the first Beta blog post.
The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.12.0-beta2 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.
