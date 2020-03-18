Programming Leftovers
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn VimL
VimL is a powerful scripting language of the Vim editor. You can use this dynamic, imperative language to design new tools, automate tasks, and redefine existing features of Vim. At an entry level, writing VimL consists of editing the vimrc file. Users can mould Vim to their personal preferences. But the language offers so much more; writing complete plugins that transform the editor. Learning VimL also helps improve your efficiency in every day editing.
VimL supports many common language features: variables, control structures, built-in functions, user-defined functions, expressions first-class strings, high-level data structures (lists and dictionaries), terminal and file I/O, regex pattern matching, exceptions, as well as an integrated debugger. Vim’s runtime features are written in VimL.
VimL is often known as Vimscript or Vim script.
-
RcppCCTZ 0.2.7
RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now at least three others do—using copies in their packages which remains less than ideal.
-
JavaFX 14 enhances API, mobile support
JavaFX 14, the latest version of the open source, Java-based, rich client application platform, has arrived. The new version features improvements related to the top-level API as well as mobile development.
For the API, functionality was added to make it easier for developers to build custom controls. In the mobile vein, JavaFX for mobile SDKs are now built from OpenJFX, the same source as for desktop JavaFX. Combined with the GraalVM native image AOT (ahead-of-time) compiler, JavaFX now achieves high performance on mobile, while developers can use the same JavaFX APIs for mobile as for the desktop.
-
How I Optimise My Website Performance
WordPress is not slow. This website uses WordPress and is pretty darn quick, I think you will agree? In this post I want to talk a little bit about how I’ve optimised the performance of this website so that it loads in less than 2 seconds.
-
Advices for working remotely from home
A few days ago, as someone working remotely since 3 years I published some tips to help new remote workers to feel more confident into their new workplace: home
I’ve been told I should publish it on my blog so it’s easier to share the information, so here it is.
-
Join Our Second Documentation Hackathon March 22-30
Documentation is extremely valuable to the health of open source software projects, but it is often overlooked. We are a small team at Tor, and as a nonprofit organization with a big mission, we rely on volunteer contributions around the world to keep up with an ever-changing [Internet] freedom landscape with the appropriate tools to navigate it. Keeping Tor's documentation up-to-date, organized, and accessible is a way to potentially help millions of people access a private, secure, and uncensored [Internet] by using our tools.
Between 22 and 30 March, the Tor Project will host the second edition of our user documentation hackathon, the DocsHackathon. The DocsHackathon is a totally remote and online event.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 745 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.12, please head over to the first Beta blog post. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.12.0-beta2 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.
7 Features Linux Should Borrow From Mac, Amiga, Haiku
Linux (or, GNU/Linux, if you prefer) distributions are absolutely amazing. Stability, speed, flexibility; Your average Linux-based system is a veritable powerhouse of functionality – a tour de force of what computers can accomplish. But, from time to time, other operating systems have some pretty great ideas. Here are 7 of my personal favorites that our favorite Linux distributions might want to consider… “borrowing”. Hint hint.
today's howtos
Games: Exit the Gungeon, Death and Taxes, Imperator: Rome
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 57 sec ago