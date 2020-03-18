Language Selection

Development
  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn VimL

    VimL is a powerful scripting language of the Vim editor. You can use this dynamic, imperative language to design new tools, automate tasks, and redefine existing features of Vim. At an entry level, writing VimL consists of editing the vimrc file. Users can mould Vim to their personal preferences. But the language offers so much more; writing complete plugins that transform the editor. Learning VimL also helps improve your efficiency in every day editing.

    VimL supports many common language features: variables, control structures, built-in functions, user-defined functions, expressions first-class strings, high-level data structures (lists and dictionaries), terminal and file I/O, regex pattern matching, exceptions, as well as an integrated debugger. Vim’s runtime features are written in VimL.

    VimL is often known as Vimscript or Vim script.

  • RcppCCTZ 0.2.7

    RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now at least three others do—using copies in their packages which remains less than ideal.

  • JavaFX 14 enhances API, mobile support

    JavaFX 14, the latest version of the open source, Java-based, rich client application platform, has arrived. The new version features improvements related to the top-level API as well as mobile development.

    For the API, functionality was added to make it easier for developers to build custom controls. In the mobile vein, JavaFX for mobile SDKs are now built from OpenJFX, the same source as for desktop JavaFX. Combined with the GraalVM native image AOT (ahead-of-time) compiler, JavaFX now achieves high performance on mobile, while developers can use the same JavaFX APIs for mobile as for the desktop.

  • How I Optimise My Website Performance

    WordPress is not slow. This website uses WordPress and is pretty darn quick, I think you will agree? In this post I want to talk a little bit about how I’ve optimised the performance of this website so that it loads in less than 2 seconds.

  • Advices for working remotely from home

    A few days ago, as someone working remotely since 3 years I published some tips to help new remote workers to feel more confident into their new workplace: home

    I’ve been told I should publish it on my blog so it’s easier to share the information, so here it is.

  • Join Our Second Documentation Hackathon March 22-30

    Documentation is extremely valuable to the health of open source software projects, but it is often overlooked. We are a small team at Tor, and as a nonprofit organization with a big mission, we rely on volunteer contributions around the world to keep up with an ever-changing [Internet] freedom landscape with the appropriate tools to navigate it. Keeping Tor's documentation up-to-date, organized, and accessible is a way to potentially help millions of people access a private, secure, and uncensored [Internet] by using our tools.

    Between 22 and 30 March, the Tor Project will host the second edition of our user documentation hackathon, the DocsHackathon. The DocsHackathon is a totally remote and online event.

Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.12, please head over to the first Beta blog post. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Pre-releases", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12 Beta2 is also available under Preview > Qt Creator 4.12.0-beta2 in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list. Read more

7 Features Linux Should Borrow From Mac, Amiga, Haiku

Linux (or, GNU/Linux, if you prefer) distributions are absolutely amazing. Stability, speed, flexibility; Your average Linux-based system is a veritable powerhouse of functionality – a tour de force of what computers can accomplish. But, from time to time, other operating systems have some pretty great ideas. Here are 7 of my personal favorites that our favorite Linux distributions might want to consider… “borrowing”. Hint hint. Read more

today's howtos

Games: Exit the Gungeon, Death and Taxes, Imperator: Rome

  • Dodge Roll confirm 'Exit the Gungeon' is coming to Linux once the launch has settled

    Exit the Gungeon from Dodge Roll/Singlecore and Devolver Digital is a small, spin-off 'dungeon climber' immediately following the adventures in the excellent Enter the Gungeon. Still focused on making you dodge, roll and deal with bullet hell it mixes the gameplay up with an ever-changing weapon as you travel through increasingly perilous elevators. It looks wild and a lot of fun.

  • Death and Taxes goes open source after selling 'pretty well' to help others

    Death and Taxes, a narrative game about choosing who lives and who dies as the Grim Reaper is now officially open source. In an announcement on Steam written by their coder, they said their wish when joining the team was to eventually open it up and so now they have. It's only been out since February (and I quite liked it!), since then they've gone on to sell "pretty well" at twenty-six thousand copies so they're not afraid people will copy it. Only the code is open source though, you still need the assets which is a good example of how to do it that others have also done. The game code can live on, be ported elsewhere and fixed up, while the original developer can still earn from it.

  • Imperator: Rome gets more religious in the 1.4 "Archimedes" update due on March 31

    Imperator: Rome, the grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studios about the classical world will soon have a little more depth to the religion features in the 1.4 "Archimedes" update now due on March 31. This is the start of Paradox's new plan to focus on smaller and more frequent updates to Imperator, as they've really turned the game around now from the rough launch. With Archimedes focusing on the Religion side, the next update named Menander will focus on Culture which will be due sometime around the Summer and will also be a free update.

