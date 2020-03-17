Red Hat and Fedora: OpenShift, Fedora 32 Cloud Test Day Tomorrow and Cockpit 215
-
Creating an upstream to downstream pipeline
When an engineer I work closely with first suggested we work on the Service Telemetry Framework docs upstream and then synchronize downstream, I was excited and enthusiastic but pretty clueless as to how to even begin.
There are lots of advantages to single-sourcing your content: you and the engineers save time on working on one set of docs, quality of upstream docs should improve, and if a change occurs, you only have to update it in one place.
-
Customers realize Multi-Cloud benefits of OpenShift
IDC further predicted that, "Through 2024, 75% of CIOs will reshape all IT resources, including budgets, assets, and talent, to support real-time resource allocation and enterprise agility, dramatically reducing fixed costs."
The key to unlocking these business innovations is the open hybrid cloud model. Incorporating multiple hardware providers, hardware types, locations, devices, developers, services and billing models, the hybrid cloud model of application delivery enables developers to innovate around the globe, at the edge, with AI, at scale and with reliability.
-
OpenShift Commons Briefing: Workload Consistency During Ceph Updates and Adding New Storage Devices with Red Hat’s Sagy Volkovb
This is the second briefing of the “All Things Data” series of OpenShift Commons briefings. Future briefings are Tuesdays at 8:00am PST, so reach out with any topics you’re interested in and remember to bookmark the OpenShift Commons Briefing calendar!
In this second briefing for the “All Things Data” OpenShift Commons series, Red Hat’s Sagy Volkov gave a live demonstration of an OpenShift workload remaining online and running while Ceph storage updates and additions were being performed. This workload resilience and consistency during storage updates and additions is crucial to maintaining highly available applications in your OpenShift clusters.
-
Red Hat OpenShift Installation Process Experiences on IBM Z/LinuxONE
OpenShift stands out as a leader with a security-focused, supported Kubernetes platform—including a foundation based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
But we already knew all that, the game changer for OpenShift, is the release of OCP version 4.x: OpenShift 4 is powered by Kubernetes Operators and Red Hat’s commitment to full-stack security, so you can develop and scale big ideas for the enterprise.
OpenShift started with distributed systems. It was eventually extended to IBM Power Systems, and now it is available on IBM Z. This creates a seamless user experience across major architectures such as x86, PPC and s390x!
-
Connect PHP 7 to Oracle Database using packages from Oracle Linux Yum Server
We recently added PHP 7.4 to our repos on Oracle Linux yum server. These repos include also include the PHP OCI8 extenstion to connect your PHP applications to Oracle database.
In this post I describe the steps to install PHP 7.4, PHP OCI8 and Oracle Instant Client on Oracle Linux to connect PHP to Oracle Database. For this blog post, I used a free Autonomous Database included in Oracle Cloud Free Tier.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora 32 Cloud Test Day March 20th
Now that the Fedora Beta is officially released, the Fedora Cloud SIG would like to get the community together this week to find and squash some bugs. We are organizing a test day for Friday, March 20th.
For this event we’ll test Fedora Cloud Base content. See the Alternative Downloads Beta Page for links to the Beta Cloud Base Images. We have qcow, AMI, and ISO images ready for testing.
-
Cockpit 215
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 215.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 897 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Best Linux File Systems
File Systems are very important for every operating system and Linux and its distributions are no exception. Most of the recent Linux distributions use Ext4 file system which is modern and upgraded version of older Ext3 and Ext2 file systems. Reason behind most of the Linux distributions use Ext4 file systems is that it is one of the most stable and flexible file systems out there. Many of you might have heard about BtrFS and it becoming default file system for Linux distributions. BtrFS is still under development and has long road to cover. Choosing the best file system for Linux and its distributions might be difficult task. Data safety and security is so important in this world, so finding the reliable and stable file system for Linux is important to avoid data loss and corruption. So today in this article I’m going to give you round-up of best file systems for Linux and its distributions.
Best Linux Text Editors for Programming in 2020
A text editor is a programmer’s best friend. From editing configuration files to writing scripts and even full-blown applications, Linux programmers rely on text editors every day, so it’s no wonder that they spend a lot of time arguing which Linux text editor is best for programming. In 2020, your choice of a text editor for programming is not limited to venerable command-line editors. You can also choose from multiple modern text editors developed using frameworks such as Electron and web technologies like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
Today's leftovers
today's howtos
The 20 Best Red Hat Linux Certifications and Courses in 2020
The 20 Best Red Hat Linux Certifications and Courses in 2020