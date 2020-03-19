Android Leftovers
-
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto impair driving more than alcohol, research finds
-
Top 5 Apps to Sign Documents on iOS and Android
-
Simple Flying Android & iOS App Download
-
Partner up for 20 of the best Android co-op games available in 2020
-
Nokia 5.3 packs Snapdragon 665 as Nokia 1.3 is promised to get Android 11
-
9to5Google Daily 417: Android 11 Developer Preview 2 drops, Stadia preps wireless pad support for mobile, more
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 750 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Pet the cat, own the bathrobe: Linus Torvalds on working from home
So your boss isn't sure you'll be productive while working at home. Perhaps, they should consider Linus Torvalds. He created a little operating system called Linux, which runs everything in the world except desktops, and Git, which is used by all major software developers everywhere, all while working from his home. Torvalds admits that when he started, "I worried about missing human interaction -- not just talking to people in the office and hallways, but going out to lunch etc. It turns out I never really missed it."
Android Leftovers
Linux is the number one in-demand skill: Open source career trends
The trends of the open-source world are constantly changing and so are the open-source skills. According to a report shown by the open-source foundation in the year 2018, there is an increasing demand for employees that are open-source savvy. It also reported that around 87 percent of managers are finding difficulty in hiring talent with open source technology and within this, 83% of employers give priority to the open-source employees. Today, Linux is the highest-ranked skill in software development and in the job market. According to Jim Zemlin, the executive director of the Linux Foundation, it is made sure that everyone can get access to training and certification of open-source skills with ease. In this modern era, every business is recognizing the need for open source skill and thus the trend of getting Linux certifications is increasing. Today, companies are not hungry for employees with a Linux certification but they are starving for it. This is the reason why companies are ready to pay for the Linux certification if the employees have some primary skills.
6 Best Free Linux Dictionary Tools
One category of computer software which often receives little attention is the world of dictionary software. Whilst this type of utility might not seem particularly interesting, dictionary software is an important tool for writers and students. If you are learning a new language or want to check the meaning of a word or phrase, a good dictionary tool will be very useful. Many people use a traditional dictionary primarily for checking the spelling of a word. However, lots of computer software includes built-in spelling checking, often on-the-fly. The tools featured in this article offer far more functionality than mere spell-checking. Here you will find software that can actually transform the way that you write.
Recent comments
3 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
5 hours ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago