Python Programming Leftovers
Onboarding - Building SaaS #48
I started the stream with a quick fix to the main app view.
After that, we started a new project in the app. I needed to design the starting experience for a user.
I explained to the stream all of the data that a user needs to be successful with the app. We looked at django-extensions and the graph of all the models that it can produce.
PyCharm 2020.1 Beta
We have a new Beta version of PyCharm that can now be downloaded from our website
This Beta brings us closer to the 2020.1 release: we’re working on polishing everything to get it ready, and this week’s version brings some great improvements.
[...]
We recently improved how stepping works in the Python debugger. Previously we had a separate ‘Smart step into’ option that allows you to which function call you’d like to step into if there are multiple function calls on the same line. Unfortunately, we had a small issue where in some cases we skipped a couple lines while stepping. This has now been fixed.
Let’s Build A Simple Interpreter. Part 19: Nested Procedure Calls
As I promised you last time, today we’re going to expand on the material covered in the previous article and talk about executing nested procedure calls. Just like last time, we will limit our focus today to procedures that can access their parameters and local variables only. We will cover accessing non-local variables in the next article.
What to do About Email: How to Extract Data from Microsoft PST Files
4 Common Mistakes When Learning Python and Programming
How are you progressing with your Python? What could be holding you back?
I gave it some thought and identified 4 issues we commonly see that hold people back from becoming a proficient Pythonista and programmer.
hplip 3.20.3-2 update requires manual intervention
The hplip package prior to version 3.20.3-2 was missing the compiled python modules. This has been fixed in 3.20.3-2, so the upgrade will need to overwrite the untracked pyc files that were created.
How to filter a list of strings in Python
Python uses list data type to store multiple data in a sequential index. It works like a numeric array of other programming languages. filter() method is a very useful method of Python. One or more data values can be filtered from any string or list or dictionary in Python by using filter() method. It filters data based on any particular condition. It stores data when the condition returns true and discard data when returns false. How the string data in a list can be filtered in Python is shown in this article by using different examples. You have to use Python 3+ to test the examples of this article.
Android Leftovers
HP ZBook 17 G6 Has The Most Impressive Mobile Workstation Performance We've Seen Yet
For those that may be working from home more frequently now and looking for a very capable laptop to serve as a mobile workstation, HP's ZBook 17 G6 is the most powerful contender we have tested to date that offers great performance potential paired with very reliable build quality and also offering easy upgrade potential. The ZBook 17 G6 is HOP's new flagship laptop for offering "desktop performance on the go" and suited for a multitude of different areas where performance is critical for achieving your work efficiently. This mobile workstation is also built to be very reliable with going through MIL-STD 810G testing and manufactured out of aluminum and magnesium. Other high-end finishes with this laptop include Bang & Olufsen speakers and a dual microphone array configuration. There are also privacy minded elements incorporated like being able to physically cover the web camera when not in use.
Pet the cat, own the bathrobe: Linus Torvalds on working from home
So your boss isn't sure you'll be productive while working at home. Perhaps, they should consider Linus Torvalds. He created a little operating system called Linux, which runs everything in the world except desktops, and Git, which is used by all major software developers everywhere, all while working from his home. Torvalds admits that when he started, "I worried about missing human interaction -- not just talking to people in the office and hallways, but going out to lunch etc. It turns out I never really missed it."
