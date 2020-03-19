today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
HP ZBook 17 G6 Has The Most Impressive Mobile Workstation Performance We've Seen Yet
For those that may be working from home more frequently now and looking for a very capable laptop to serve as a mobile workstation, HP's ZBook 17 G6 is the most powerful contender we have tested to date that offers great performance potential paired with very reliable build quality and also offering easy upgrade potential. The ZBook 17 G6 is HOP's new flagship laptop for offering "desktop performance on the go" and suited for a multitude of different areas where performance is critical for achieving your work efficiently. This mobile workstation is also built to be very reliable with going through MIL-STD 810G testing and manufactured out of aluminum and magnesium. Other high-end finishes with this laptop include Bang & Olufsen speakers and a dual microphone array configuration. There are also privacy minded elements incorporated like being able to physically cover the web camera when not in use.
Pet the cat, own the bathrobe: Linus Torvalds on working from home
So your boss isn't sure you'll be productive while working at home. Perhaps, they should consider Linus Torvalds. He created a little operating system called Linux, which runs everything in the world except desktops, and Git, which is used by all major software developers everywhere, all while working from his home. Torvalds admits that when he started, "I worried about missing human interaction -- not just talking to people in the office and hallways, but going out to lunch etc. It turns out I never really missed it."
