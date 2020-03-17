Open Hardware and Open Access Versus Coronavirus
In a great example of what can happen when smart, technically-oriented people come together in a time of need, an open-source hardware project started by a group including Irish entrepreneur Colin Keogh and Breeze Automation CEO and co-founder Gui Calavanti has produced a prototype ventilator using 3D-printed parts and readily available, inexpensive material. The ventilator prototype was designed and produced in just seven days, after the project spun up on Facebook and attracted participation from over 300 engineers, medical professionals and researchers.
A group of Italian volunteers distributed 3D-printed versions of a vital medical device — but it doesn’t appear that the original manufacturer threatened a legal crackdown. As we reported earlier, Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Romaioli used their 3D printer to create unofficial copies of a patented valve, which was in short supply at Italian hospitals. Business Insider Italia quoted Massimo Temporelli, the Italian professor who recruited the pair, saying that the device maker threatened them with an infringement claim.
But in an interview with The Verge, Romaioli denied they’d received threats. He said the company had simply refused to release design files, forcing them to reverse-engineer the valve. “I talked to an operator who told me he couldn’t give me the files, but after that we didn’t receive anything from the original company — so I can assure you we didn’t get any threat,” he said. “They said they couldn’t give us the file because it’s company property, but that’s all.” While earlier reporting said the original valve cost over $10,000, Fracassi also told Fast Company that this number was inaccurate.
GOVERNMENT SCIENCE ADVISERS from the US and 11 other countries Friday called on scientific publishers to make all research related to the coronavirus and Covid-19 more freely available.
In an open letter, the advisers, including White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Kelvin Droegemeier, asked the publishers to make data available through PubMed Central, a free archive of medical and life science research, or through other sources such as the World Health Organization's Covid database.
The other countries whose officials signed the letter are: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Following the blog post Installing and configuring Folding@Home in Fedora by jorti, I would like to talk of BOINC too.
I'm not a scientist, I only know that BOINC is a distributed computing system where you can donate CPU cycles of you computer to scientific projects. You can join various projects, from astrophysics to biology.
You can find more informations here: https://boinc.berkeley.edu/
On #Fedora you can find the boinc-client as well the boinc-manager in the official repository.
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.4 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.16 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.2.29 are available in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
This is the 79th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Since September 2019, the RITlug TeleIRC team is hard at work on the v2.0.0 release of TeleIRC. This blog post is a short update on what is coming in TeleIRC v2.0.0, our progress so far, and when to expect the next major release.
When you hear the term "high availability," you might think of large, complex environments with arcane technologies that are beyond the reach of the average sysadmin. But basic HA doesn't have to be complicated: in this series, you will learn about implementing basic, highly available services using Keepalived. I will take you through simple failover situations, as well as a more complex configuration used to respond to external events and trigger failovers. First, we will start with the fundamentals of Keepalived and the Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP).
This article is the first in a series of three articles covering everything from basic setup to advanced Linux HA concepts.
A typical FTSE 100 or Fortune 500 company has a vast and complex set of cybersecurity defenses in place; managed by multiple security operations teams spread across different business units and different geographies. A great deal of effort is put into securing an enterprise organization.
Yet, despite the high level of diligence and preparation, security teams still lack a common framework and a common language that they can use to share designs, processes and ideas.
This can be achieved by introducing automated workflows and processes based on a universal programmable language. However, the language must be accessible to all. It must be easy to understand and easy to write; so that information can be documented and shared amongst security professionals with different domain expertise.
It should also support a completely unbiased approach, rather than a closed, proprietary system. This would upset the delicate balance of the complex security ecosystems already in place in large organizations. Finally, the system needs to be modular by design so that it can accommodate the vast, and growing, number of cybersecurity tools that large enterprises amass over time.
IT and network operations teams have been using automated systems for some time. This is encouraging a culture of collaboration between different IT stakeholders. However, it’s an ongoing process and IT teams are always looking for the right combination of tools to support a comprehensive automation program.
Programming: Java, Rust, Bash, Perl, LLVM and More
I’ve covered at least 3 articles on the best Udemy courses since this year began where I covered beginner courses for PHP and Python as well as a list of Python courses for advanced users, among other online courses.
Today’s focus is on one of the most popular programming languages of all time, Java – a high-level object-oriented programming language used for building multi-platform applications, and I am certain that there’s at least one course that will spark your interest.
The browsing data stored by Firefox, Google Chrome and Thunderbird can be deleted using the respective application’s GUI. But you can also do that using a Bash script, which could be useful if you want to delete unnecessary/unwanted files before e.g. backing up your home directory, or if you want a quick and easy way to clear-out browsing data. In this post I list the scripts and Desktop Configuration files I have created in Gentoo Linux and in Lubuntu 18.04 to remove browsing data.
We interrupt this k-Means broadcast to bring you an important message about threading (the PDL kind, not the Perl kind - darn those overloaded terms!)
The Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS) won't be happening this year. It had been planned for Vienna, so we're hoping that PTS 2021 will be held in Vienna.
We had wondered about delaying it, or seeing whether there's interest in a virtual PTS, but right now we all have much more important things to worry about. When the time is right, we'll see what makes sense.
Since being released by Google engineers last year and subsequently integrated into the LLVM ecosystem, the MLIR intermediate representation has quickly been gaining interest both among LLVM projects and other external users.
MLIR is designed with heterogeneous hardware and machine learning in mind. TensorFlow and others have been re-tooled to support MLIR among other out-of-tree 'users' and more certainly being on the way with this IR designed by Chris Lattner and others.
LLVM 10.0 along with the likes of Clang 10.0 were supposed to be out nearly one month ago but instead a fifth release candidate arrived today.
The LLVM 10.0 release cycle has gone on several weeks longer than anticipated due to having to deal with last-minute bugs. LLVM 10.0-RC4 came out last week and was already two release candidates past what they anticipated, but rather than going for the final release today, a fifth release candidate was decided upon.
Hi everyone, think by now most of us are settling into long-term working from home routine as part of COVID-19 social distancing. Hope you and your familiy are healthy and safe.
If you're looking for a technical book or two to read, Jeff Geerling just made his two books on Ansible free on Leanpub until April.
I started my professional career in an archipelago and I have been involved in Open Source for years so managing remote software related teams, departments and even organizations has been the default for me. I have been also working as consultant in a remote-friendly environment and now I am working at MBition remotely. I believe I am familiar with many aspect of the The Remote Journey, which is a topic I am interested on beyond my work, since it is tightly related to the way of life I want to live.
Remote work is a fairly mature topic at individual (software development), team and department level. It is maturing at company level too which means that there are already resources in internet that will cover most of the basic questions and topics that most of the companies struggling today with moving from colocated directly to remote-only environments might have.
[...]
It is my belief that in general, habits change mindsets instead of the other way around. When walking through The Journey together with teams and organizations, I put emphasis in the ceremonies as a way to drive the needed change at every level: personal, team, department and organization. If you successfully adapt the ceremonies, your are in a great position to modify people’s habits.
Personal ceremonies are that, personal. I will not get into them. There is plenty of literature in internet about how to face remote work, the advantages, the challenges and how to approach them. I have my own routines. They are not static although some of them have been with me for some time now. Some have been affected due to the confinament state we are in right now in Spain so I am adapting them to evaluate how they work. My advice in this regard is that you read about other people routines, identify yours, track them and experiement to find the right combination. Again, assume they will evolve over time.
IoT Hype
Robust processing — Linux® UBUNTU™ single-board computer with a 32-bit ARM
Our skies are full of satellites, more full than they have been, that is, because SpaceX’s Starlink and a bevvy of other soon-to-launch operators plan to fill them with thousands of small low-earth-orbit craft to blanket the Earth with satellite Internet coverage. Astronomers are horrified at such an assault on their clear skies, space-watchers are fascinated by the latest developments, and in some quarters they’re causing a bit of concern about the security risk they might present. With a lot of regrettable overuse use of the word “hacker”, the concern is that such a large number of craft in the heavens might present an irresistible target for bad actors, who would proceed to steer them into each other can cause chaos.
[...]
Decades ago, to be involved in space technology you had to be a government. The average Joe might just be able to listen to some satellite traffic, but the investment required to set up any kind of ground station was not in any way trivial. Thus satellites were not built with security in mind because it was deemed unlikely that anyone would have the means to access them. This led to many craft carrying open transponders, making them effectively always-on analogue repeaters in the sky.
As technology progressed it became possible to build or acquire ground station components for some of these transponders, and by the 1980s there were tales of shady companies selling transatlantic data links using illicit narrow-bandwidth carriers hidden amid the wideband TV feeds on commercial relays. This type of open-transponder hijack reached a mass-market in Brazil, where the US Navy’s Fleet Satellite Communications System dating from the late 1970s became so widely used as to become almost akin to a CB radio for the vast interior of that country. Even as satellite communications moved into the digital domain it was believed that the high barrier to entry would be enough of a deterrent, so for example the Iridium satellite phone system launched in the 1990s lacked encryption and could easily be eavesdropped upon with an SDR in 2015.
In 2020 though, even the most novice of satellite engineers will be aware of security, and we expect that the likes of SpaceX will not have employed novices. Just as you could steal a 1980s Cosworth Ford Sierra with rudimentary tools but their latest quick Mondeo model has a formidable engine immobiliser built-in, so is it likely to be no walk in the park to compromise any of the current crop of spacecraft. Their citing a satellite hijack story from 1999 as reason to be worried in 2020 is about as valid as worrying about the Mondeo because a child could nick the Sierra; it simply isn’t credible. It’s not that there are not legitimate concerns to be expressed with relation to satellite security, it is simply that inflamatory and shoddy journalism is hardly the way to approach them.
The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is a relatively new term for the evolution of a domain Wind River has been playing in for a very long time. If we think of many of the first applications of Artificial Intelligence in connected devices, it is adding autonomy to previously human controlled systems. Think advanced autonomous drones, automated driver assistance features in vehicles, or even autonomous factory robots. These autonomous systems tend to still interact with humans, and as such they are safety critical. More so, they’re connected and have associated security risks. Importantly, you can have a secure device that doesn’t deliver safety critical functionality, but you cannot have an insecure safety critical device.
These connected autonomous systems are incredibly complex, and require an intelligent systems platform from the device edge to the infrastructure edge to the cloud; and in the device they require real-time operating systems (RTOS) with guaranteed performance, coupled with AI/ML algorithms that are mostly associated with Linux. The use cases and requirements span the complete system. The systems may require containerized applications running in the cloud and on edge devices. The systems may require AI/ML frameworks that span the RTOS and Linux on the device. Wind River can offer the complete package with its comprehensive software portfolio.
