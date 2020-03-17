A typical FTSE 100 or Fortune 500 company has a vast and complex set of cybersecurity defenses in place; managed by multiple security operations teams spread across different business units and different geographies. A great deal of effort is put into securing an enterprise organization. Yet, despite the high level of diligence and preparation, security teams still lack a common framework and a common language that they can use to share designs, processes and ideas. This can be achieved by introducing automated workflows and processes based on a universal programmable language. However, the language must be accessible to all. It must be easy to understand and easy to write; so that information can be documented and shared amongst security professionals with different domain expertise. It should also support a completely unbiased approach, rather than a closed, proprietary system. This would upset the delicate balance of the complex security ecosystems already in place in large organizations. Finally, the system needs to be modular by design so that it can accommodate the vast, and growing, number of cybersecurity tools that large enterprises amass over time. IT and network operations teams have been using automated systems for some time. This is encouraging a culture of collaboration between different IT stakeholders. However, it’s an ongoing process and IT teams are always looking for the right combination of tools to support a comprehensive automation program.

When you hear the term "high availability," you might think of large, complex environments with arcane technologies that are beyond the reach of the average sysadmin. But basic HA doesn't have to be complicated: in this series, you will learn about implementing basic, highly available services using Keepalived. I will take you through simple failover situations, as well as a more complex configuration used to respond to external events and trigger failovers. First, we will start with the fundamentals of Keepalived and the Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP). This article is the first in a series of three articles covering everything from basic setup to advanced Linux HA concepts.

Following the blog post Installing and configuring Folding@Home in Fedora by jorti, I would like to talk of BOINC too. I'm not a scientist, I only know that BOINC is a distributed computing system where you can donate CPU cycles of you computer to scientific projects. You can join various projects, from astrophysics to biology. You can find more informations here: https://boinc.berkeley.edu/ On #Fedora you can find the boinc-client as well the boinc-manager in the official repository.

GOVERNMENT SCIENCE ADVISERS from the US and 11 other countries Friday called on scientific publishers to make all research related to the coronavirus and Covid-19 more freely available. In an open letter, the advisers, including White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Kelvin Droegemeier, asked the publishers to make data available through PubMed Central, a free archive of medical and life science research, or through other sources such as the World Health Organization's Covid database. The other countries whose officials signed the letter are: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK.

A group of Italian volunteers distributed 3D-printed versions of a vital medical device — but it doesn’t appear that the original manufacturer threatened a legal crackdown. As we reported earlier, Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Romaioli used their 3D printer to create unofficial copies of a patented valve, which was in short supply at Italian hospitals. Business Insider Italia quoted Massimo Temporelli, the Italian professor who recruited the pair, saying that the device maker threatened them with an infringement claim. But in an interview with The Verge, Romaioli denied they’d received threats. He said the company had simply refused to release design files, forcing them to reverse-engineer the valve. “I talked to an operator who told me he couldn’t give me the files, but after that we didn’t receive anything from the original company — so I can assure you we didn’t get any threat,” he said. “They said they couldn’t give us the file because it’s company property, but that’s all.” While earlier reporting said the original valve cost over $10,000, Fracassi also told Fast Company that this number was inaccurate.

In a great example of what can happen when smart, technically-oriented people come together in a time of need, an open-source hardware project started by a group including Irish entrepreneur Colin Keogh and Breeze Automation CEO and co-founder Gui Calavanti has produced a prototype ventilator using 3D-printed parts and readily available, inexpensive material. The ventilator prototype was designed and produced in just seven days, after the project spun up on Facebook and attracted participation from over 300 engineers, medical professionals and researchers.

Programming: Java, Rust, Bash, Perl, LLVM and More 12 Best Udemy Java Courses for Beginners in 2020 I’ve covered at least 3 articles on the best Udemy courses since this year began where I covered beginner courses for PHP and Python as well as a list of Python courses for advanced users, among other online courses. Today’s focus is on one of the most popular programming languages of all time, Java – a high-level object-oriented programming language used for building multi-platform applications, and I am certain that there’s at least one course that will spark your interest.

Using Bash scripts in Linux to delete the history, cookies and cache files of Firefox, Google Chrome and Thunderbird The browsing data stored by Firefox, Google Chrome and Thunderbird can be deleted using the respective application’s GUI. But you can also do that using a Bash script, which could be useful if you want to delete unnecessary/unwanted files before e.g. backing up your home directory, or if you want a quick and easy way to clear-out browsing data. In this post I list the scripts and Desktop Configuration files I have created in Gentoo Linux and in Lubuntu 18.04 to remove browsing data.

Enter the Matrix ... with PDL We interrupt this k-Means broadcast to bring you an important message about threading (the PDL kind, not the Perl kind - darn those overloaded terms!)

PTS 2020 Cancelled The Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS) won't be happening this year. It had been planned for Vienna, so we're hoping that PTS 2021 will be held in Vienna. We had wondered about delaying it, or seeing whether there's interest in a virtual PTS, but right now we all have much more important things to worry about. When the time is right, we'll see what makes sense.

LLVM Lands Build System Changes To Make It Easier For Out-Of-Tree Projects To Use MLIR Since being released by Google engineers last year and subsequently integrated into the LLVM ecosystem, the MLIR intermediate representation has quickly been gaining interest both among LLVM projects and other external users. MLIR is designed with heterogeneous hardware and machine learning in mind. TensorFlow and others have been re-tooled to support MLIR among other out-of-tree 'users' and more certainly being on the way with this IR designed by Chris Lattner and others.

LLVM 10.0 Release Pushed Back By Another Week Over Last Minute Bugs LLVM 10.0 along with the likes of Clang 10.0 were supposed to be out nearly one month ago but instead a fifth release candidate arrived today. The LLVM 10.0 release cycle has gone on several weeks longer than anticipated due to having to deal with last-minute bugs. LLVM 10.0-RC4 came out last week and was already two release candidates past what they anticipated, but rather than going for the final release today, a fifth release candidate was decided upon.

Jeff Geerling's Ansible Books Free until April Hi everyone, think by now most of us are settling into long-term working from home routine as part of COVID-19 social distancing. Hope you and your familiy are healthy and safe. If you're looking for a technical book or two to read, Jeff Geerling just made his two books on Ansible free on Leanpub until April.

The Remote Journey: references to start I started my professional career in an archipelago and I have been involved in Open Source for years so managing remote software related teams, departments and even organizations has been the default for me. I have been also working as consultant in a remote-friendly environment and now I am working at MBition remotely. I believe I am familiar with many aspect of the The Remote Journey, which is a topic I am interested on beyond my work, since it is tightly related to the way of life I want to live. Remote work is a fairly mature topic at individual (software development), team and department level. It is maturing at company level too which means that there are already resources in internet that will cover most of the basic questions and topics that most of the companies struggling today with moving from colocated directly to remote-only environments might have. [...] It is my belief that in general, habits change mindsets instead of the other way around. When walking through The Journey together with teams and organizations, I put emphasis in the ceremonies as a way to drive the needed change at every level: personal, team, department and organization. If you successfully adapt the ceremonies, your are in a great position to modify people’s habits. Personal ceremonies are that, personal. I will not get into them. There is plenty of literature in internet about how to face remote work, the advantages, the challenges and how to approach them. I have my own routines. They are not static although some of them have been with me for some time now. Some have been affected due to the confinament state we are in right now in Spain so I am adapting them to evaluate how they work. My advice in this regard is that you read about other people routines, identify yours, track them and experiement to find the right combination. Again, assume they will evolve over time.