Debian Social: The Debian Social aims to run a few services under the domain “debian.social“. They said that their aim is to provide a safe place for Debian contributors. Debian.Social will help the contributor to showcase their work and share their work with other debian contributors. Users can collaborate with other users and help them to develop their contributions through the debian.social platform.

Over 2.5 billion devices run Android, hence it’s obvious that companies focus more on building Android applications. But what if you’ve low powered device but still want to use high-end software? Would you buy an expensive phone or go for an Android emulator which is free to use? Well, if you’re not aware of the Android emulator, let me briefly explain that it is a software application that acts as a real Android device. You can install it on your desktop computer to run Android applications. The best thing is that you don’t even have to buy extra hardware components for it.

Security Leftovers Open-source security tools for cloud and container applications The use of containers is becoming increasingly popular, and container security is more critical than ever. Luckily, there are various tools that can help keep your business safe! This article covers some popular open-source tools that your DevOps team can use to secure your container environment. As the use of containers is becoming more popular and streamlined, the security aspects related to containers have also become more critical for businesses. Containerization has particular structural and operational elements that need special attention. The architectural differences like a shared kernel for containers demand a different security approach altogether, in comparison to traditional security approaches. This makes it very important to understand and perform container-specific security scanning at the earlier stages of the build process. To meet these dynamic requirements of the DevOps teams, several open-source security tools are available in the market. This article covers some popular open-source security tools your DevOps teams can use to ensure the security of your container environment.

Top 5 Open Source Serverless Security Tools The growing popularity of serverless architecture has led to its massive adoption. My organization has jumped on the serverless bandwagon and it lives up to expectations. The advantages have been tremendous—we have more time to focus on the development, marketing and deployment of the software now that we need not spend much time on infrastructure maintenance.

How technical debt is risking your security Everyone knows they shouldn't take shortcuts, especially in their work, and yet everyone does. Sometimes it doesn't matter, but when it comes to code development, though, it definitely does. As any experienced programmer knows, building your code the quick and dirty way soon leads to problems down the line. These issues might not be disastrous, but they incur a small penalty every time you want to develop your code further. This is the basic idea behind technical debt, a term first coined by well-known programmer Ward Cunningham. Technical debt is a metaphor that explains the long-term burden developers and software teams incur when taking shortcuts, and has become a popular way to think about the extra effort that we have to do in future development because of the quick and dirty design choice.

Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities In light of data sampling vulnerabilities like MDS, engineers from Amazon, Google, and other organizations are discussing a proof-of-concept implementation that would optionally flush the L1 data cache on context switches. Flushing out the L1 data cache on each context switch would result in yet another performance hit so it isn't being taken lightly. At least based upon public information at this point doesn't appear necessary but an extra step to enhance the system security following Intel's data sampling vulnerability disclosures. The "request for comments" patch by an Amazon engineer describes it as an optional feature for those that are "paranoid due to the recent snoop assisted data sampling vulnerabilites, to flush their L1D on being switched out. This protects their data from being snooped or leaked via side channels after the task has context switched out." The discussed means are ensuring data left in the L1d would be cleared out and a second avenue being explored is clearing the L1 cache should any untrusted (potentially malicious) process be starting up so to clear out the L1 cache before hand.