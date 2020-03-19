New EC open source security audit poll: Respondents recommend EC to focus on Linux, OpenSSL and Firefox
A record number of respondents to a recent EU-FOSSA 2 survey favour the European Commission to audit Linux, OpenSSL and OpenSSH on servers. For PC Workstations, respondents want the EC to boost the security of Firefox, Java, and GnuPG. In addition, respondents say the EC should support university teachers and professional developers to increase the security of open source.
The first part of the survey, respondents were asked what the EU can do to help developers make more secure software. The second part questions focused on the security of free and open source software. As a result, the survey provided knowledge about the current needs of the open source community.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 728 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Best Android Emulators For Linux [2020 Edition] – Free And Paid
Over 2.5 billion devices run Android, hence it’s obvious that companies focus more on building Android applications. But what if you’ve low powered device but still want to use high-end software? Would you buy an expensive phone or go for an Android emulator which is free to use? Well, if you’re not aware of the Android emulator, let me briefly explain that it is a software application that acts as a real Android device. You can install it on your desktop computer to run Android applications. The best thing is that you don’t even have to buy extra hardware components for it.
Debian Social Announced! Developers can Collaborate and Contribute.
Debian Social: The Debian Social aims to run a few services under the domain “debian.social“. They said that their aim is to provide a safe place for Debian contributors. Debian.Social will help the contributor to showcase their work and share their work with other debian contributors. Users can collaborate with other users and help them to develop their contributions through the debian.social platform.
Security Leftovers
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Kylin 20.04, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and More
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
18 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 45 sec ago
19 hours 13 min ago