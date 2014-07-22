Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master from Goblinz Studio enters Early Access today, letting you become the evil overlord of a dungeon. This isn't a Dungeon Keeper styled game though, it works like a turn-based strategy with some management elements.

Quite a mouthful of a name that's for sure. Descriptive though, you know what you're getting into here. Pesky heroes trying to get into your dungeon, to run off with all your treasure. Something about a marketing department convincing them they'll be fine. They won't be though, you're there and you have lots of traps to set and monsters to unleash.

[...]

So far, it's great fun and I'm looking forward to seeing all the extra content they add in. For Early Access, their current plan is to remain there for anything between 6 months to a year giving them time to add in modding support, new heroes, new monsters, new traps and so on.

Goblinz Studio are certainly a dedicated team, and their constant Linux support is fantastic and deserves some attention. Their founder, Johann, wrote an Imgur post describing a brief bit of history and it sounds like they've done well with this one.