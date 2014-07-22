Games: Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master, SameBoy, GOG Spring Sale, Helms of Fury and More
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master now available in Early Access
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master from Goblinz Studio enters Early Access today, letting you become the evil overlord of a dungeon. This isn't a Dungeon Keeper styled game though, it works like a turn-based strategy with some management elements.
Quite a mouthful of a name that's for sure. Descriptive though, you know what you're getting into here. Pesky heroes trying to get into your dungeon, to run off with all your treasure. Something about a marketing department convincing them they'll be fine. They won't be though, you're there and you have lots of traps to set and monsters to unleash.
So far, it's great fun and I'm looking forward to seeing all the extra content they add in. For Early Access, their current plan is to remain there for anything between 6 months to a year giving them time to add in modding support, new heroes, new monsters, new traps and so on.
Goblinz Studio are certainly a dedicated team, and their constant Linux support is fantastic and deserves some attention. Their founder, Johann, wrote an Imgur post describing a brief bit of history and it sounds like they've done well with this one.
SameBoy – Powerful Game Boy Emulator Available as Snap
The latest version of SameBoy, powerful Game Boy Emulator, available to install via Snap package in Ubuntu 18.04 and higher.
SameBoy is an open-source user friendly Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Super Game Boy emulator for macOS, Windows and Unix-like platforms.
SameBoy is extremely accurate and includes a wide range of powerful debugging features, making it ideal for both casual players and developers.
In addition to accuracy and developer capabilities, SameBoy has all the features one would expect from an emulator – from save states to scaling filters.
Get Mable & The Wood free in the GOG Spring Sale for 48 hours
During the GOG Spring Sale, they've teamed up with Triplevision Games / Graffiti Games to offer their unique Metroidvania experience free for 48 hours.
Helms of Fury looks like a wonderful and colourful action rogue-lite coming to Linux
Helms of Fury from developer A Bit Awake was just recently announced as a dungeon crawling rogue-lite with a focus on fast combat, discovering items and combining runes to create insanely powerful builds.
A game made for you to replay, as you battle your way through various procedural dungeons full of enemies, traps and treasures with new things to discover every run. Not alone though, it's going to have local co-op to smash through with a friend.
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has a big update out and new story DLC coming soon
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition from Beamdog has been updated again, bringing some pretty huge improvements and a great sounding story pack is coming soon.
Patch 1.80 (Version 8193.9) landed this week for the upgraded edition of this popular RPG, as Beamdog continue to refine the experience and support it well after release. One of the biggest changes this patch is related to performance, Beamdog said in some cases it's improved by up to "200%" and especially so on slower hardware. Optimizations were done across AI, Shadows, Textures and more. Other gameplay adjustments were also made like improved pathfinding around objects and they also said they fixed "Linux Steam CD key provisioning".
Dungeon Drafters will bring magical deck-building to Linux now it's funded
Dungeon Drafters is another Kickstarter success as Manalith Studios' campaign just ended, hitting well over their goal and so the game is coming to Linux.
They have 1,164 backers pledge ¥5,452,011 (around $49,569) to help make it happen. While the campaign doesn't list Linux support, they did confirm to GOL on Twitter that would be the case: "HEY THERE! I just want to let you know that we are CONFIRMING that Dungeon Drafters will be released to Linux", this was also sent in a direct message to us too.
Non-linear pixel art adventure Alwa's Legacy now launching a bit later
Following on from their successful crowdfunding on Kickstarter they've now managed to hire Pelle Cahndlerby, who worked on the SteamWorld series for both writing and sound design so Alwa's Legacy should have some pretty great dialogue.
New Steam Client Beta up with Linux updates, Valve prepping Proton 5.0-5
Valve have released a new Steam Client Beta which pulls in a couple of Linux improvements and they appear to be preparing a new Proton version with a tweak for Half-Life: Alyx.
For the Steam Client Beta they fixed some Library layout regressions and Remote Play got a fix for muted audio when streaming after an RDP session.
How to run Rocket League on Linux
Linus Torvalds’ Advice on Working From Home during Coronavirus Lockdown
While many of us are self-isolating indoors amidst the coronavirus outbreak. ZDNet had a special feature discussion with Linus Torvalds on his opinions or thoughts on working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown. If you didn’t know already (how could you not?), Linus Torvalds is the creator of Linux and Git as well. And, he did all that while working from home. Here’s a video from 2016 where Torvalds shows his home office...
Chromium and LibreOffice updates
Due to the Corona (COVID-19) crisis, Google decided to postpone the introduction of Chromium 81 to the stable channel. Understandably due to the challenges created by sending most developers home for their own safety and protection, which is a cause for less efficient work schedules. Instead, there is an increased focus on addressing security related issues in Chromium 80 and releasing those in rapid succession. After all, any crisis attracts the worst of humankind to mess with the more gullible part of the population and browser based phishing and hack attempts are on the rise. And so, yesterday there was another version upgrade, and I built the new chromium packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current already. The chromium-80.0.3987.149 release can be downloaded from any mirror – or upgraded using slackpkg/slackpkg+ if you use that.
Android Leftovers
Tracking the real US coronavirus testing numbers with open source
Want to know something scary? We really don't even know how many people have been tested for the coronavirus, never mind how many have it. Despite the Trump administration's promise of millions of tests and President Donald Trump's claims that anyone can get tested for COVID-19, it's clear there's still not enough tests available. Fortunately, researchers and Atlantic writers are pulling together data from numerous sources and using open-source software to give us the most accurate possible numbers on those tested, those found to be ill, and those who haven't gotten it.
