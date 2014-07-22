today's leftovers
Chrome OS to shrink Linux disk image for Chromebooks with limited storage
Linux apps bring a lot to the table for Chromebook users. The ability to have installable applications for which there isn’t a web-based alternative is huge and it could play an integral part in launching Chrome OS to a new level of usability and consumer popularity. Apart from the learning curve involved in navigating Linux apps, another problem that users will face is disk space.
Google develops Linux tool that tackles USB keystroke injection attacks
Google has developed a tool for Linux machines that combats USB keystroke injection attacks by flagging suspicious keystroke speeds and blocking devices classified as malicious.
Keystroke injection attacks can execute malicious commands via a thumb drive connected to a host machine, by running code that mimics keystrokes entered by a human user.
In a post on the Google Open Source blog, Google security engineer Sebastian Neuner explained Google’s tool uses two heuristic variables – KEYSTROKE_WINDOW and ABNORMAL_TYPING – to distinguish between benign and malicious inputs.
Measuring the time between two keystrokes, KEYSTROKE_WINDOW can generate false positives if users hit two keys almost simultaneously, although accuracy rises along with the number of keystrokes logged.
AMD SEV-ES Guest Support Updated With More Improvements, Rebased
Back in February came patches for AMD SEV-ES "Encrypted State" support as building off the Linux kernel's existing support for Secure Encrypted Virtualization in conjunction with AMD EPYC processors. The SEV-ES enablement work has now been revised.
The SEV "Encrypted State" patches sent out this morning are for enabling Linux to run as a guest under an SEV-ES enabled hypervisor. The encrypted state portion of SEV is about protecting the guest register state from the hypervisor, beyond the memory encrypted afforded by SEV. The CPU register state becomes encrypted by SEV-ES and cannot be accessed or modified by the hypervisor in order to fend off control-flow attacks and other similar attacks.
Mesa 20.1 Aiming For Release At The End Of May
This should come as little surprise to regular Phoronix readers and those that follow the Mesa release cadence, but Mesa 20.1 as the next quarterly feature release now has a release calendar putting its debut towards the end of May.
May 20 is the target date for releasing Mesa 20.1.0 as the next feature release date. As usual, it's towards the end of the second month of the quarter. However, what tends to occur most often is that due to blocker bugs, Mesa feature releases usually get dragged well into the third month of the quarter before seeing their debut.
Daniel Stenberg: curl: 22 years in 22 pictures and 2222 words
curl turns twenty-two years old today. Let’s celebrate this by looking at its development, growth and change over time from a range of different viewpoints with the help of graphs and visualizations.
This is the more-curl-graphs-than-you-need post of the year. Here are 22 pictures showing off curl in more detail than anyone needs.
I founded the project back in the day and I remain the lead developer – but I’m far from alone in this. Let me take you on a journey and give you a glimpse into the curl factory. All the graphs below are provided in hires versions if you just click on them.
Below, you will learn that we’re constantly going further, adding more and aiming higher. There’s no end in sight and curl is never done. That’s why you know that leaning on curl for Internet transfers means going with a reliable solution.
Forking Great: the Arc GTK Theme Lives!
A fork of the Arc GTK theme is available on GitHub and it picks up exactly where the theme’s previous authors left off.
Why is this news? Well, you may recall I wrote about the dire state of Arc’s maintainer-ship a few weeks back. To put it bluntly: there isn’t one.
But a number of you got in touch with me after I published that post to let me know about a new, actively maintained, albeit unofficial, continuation.
And boy I am glad that you did!
This isn’t a stale fork of the Arc theme code, either. This is an actively maintained branch with lots of bug fixes and other finesse to bring the theme as up-to-date as possible.
Friends of GNOME Update March 2020
Welcome to the Friends of GNOME Update, March 2020 edition! We have some exciting things in the works and a shiny new GNOME release.
Bunker Up: Remote Work with a Bastion Host
Paragon Software and Sagemcom Partner to Offer Solutions for Linux Systems
Paragon Software, a file systems and storage management provider, and Sagemcom Broadband, are partnering to embed Paragon into Sagemcom’s Linux-based series of routers.
“We are pleased to partner with Sagemcom Broadband to empower end-users with full access to exFAT-formatted data from Linux systems,” said Konstantin Komarov, CEO of Paragon Software Group. “Paragon is known for reliability and quality, and through its OEM reach, it is leading the way for greater interoperability. exFAT is the ideal system to integrate into routers and to provide streamlined file transfers, enabling a more powerful customer experience. The alliance with Sagemcom marks an important milestone in our business and underscores our position as a leader in the file system and storage market.”
Open Source Goes Mainstream – How Sharing Is Shaping The Future Of Music [Ed:Openwashing buy reducing the brand "open source" to just about nothing at all]
Open source developments in music are leading the industry in a new direction. An increasing number of creators, for example, are building custom instruments and software, then choosing to make the products open source, or sharable in source code format, which allows other creators to produce derivative works free of charge for non-commercial use.
“While open sourcing has been happening on a small scale among academics for some time, it converted over the past few years and is now growing mainstream,” says Ajay Kapur, professor and director of music technology at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), pointing to a new movement of electronic artists seeking to create unique sounds and names for themselves on social media. “It’s been really amazing, there has been so much open source stuff happening in the industry driven by the maker movement.”
COVID-19 Themed Multistage Malware
More and more countries are closing their borders and ask citizens to stay at home. The COVID-19 virus is everywhere and also used in campaigns to lure more victims who are looking for information about the pandemic. I found a malicious email that delivers a multi-stage malware.
It spoofs a World Health Organisation email and pretends to provide recommendations to the victim: [...]
EU Considering Enacting Right-To-Repair To Return Power To Consumers, Protect The Environment
Right-to-repair laws are still a work in progress, mainly due to industry opposition. The wants and needs of millions of device/vehicle owners don't amount to a hill of beans in this world full of interloping industry leaders, as noted DIY repairman/nightclub owner Rick Blaine once sourly noted.
-
Linus Torvalds’ Advice on Working From Home during Coronavirus Lockdown
While many of us are self-isolating indoors amidst the coronavirus outbreak. ZDNet had a special feature discussion with Linus Torvalds on his opinions or thoughts on working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown. If you didn’t know already (how could you not?), Linus Torvalds is the creator of Linux and Git as well. And, he did all that while working from home. Here’s a video from 2016 where Torvalds shows his home office...
Chromium and LibreOffice updates
Due to the Corona (COVID-19) crisis, Google decided to postpone the introduction of Chromium 81 to the stable channel. Understandably due to the challenges created by sending most developers home for their own safety and protection, which is a cause for less efficient work schedules. Instead, there is an increased focus on addressing security related issues in Chromium 80 and releasing those in rapid succession. After all, any crisis attracts the worst of humankind to mess with the more gullible part of the population and browser based phishing and hack attempts are on the rise. And so, yesterday there was another version upgrade, and I built the new chromium packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current already. The chromium-80.0.3987.149 release can be downloaded from any mirror – or upgraded using slackpkg/slackpkg+ if you use that.
Android Leftovers
Tracking the real US coronavirus testing numbers with open source
Want to know something scary? We really don't even know how many people have been tested for the coronavirus, never mind how many have it. Despite the Trump administration's promise of millions of tests and President Donald Trump's claims that anyone can get tested for COVID-19, it's clear there's still not enough tests available. Fortunately, researchers and Atlantic writers are pulling together data from numerous sources and using open-source software to give us the most accurate possible numbers on those tested, those found to be ill, and those who haven't gotten it.
