Advantech announced a pair of Linux-friendly “AVAS-400 Series” video recorders for surgical and other medical applications with 7th Gen CPUs, multiple 4K UHD displays, and optional capture and graphics cards.
Medical computers have traditionally been dominated by Windows but we’re gradually seeing Linux move into the territory. Advantech’s Intel Kaby Lake based AVAS-401 and more expandable AVAS-402 video recorder computers for medical applications support both OSes and offer FCC, UL 60601, CE EN60601, CB EN60601, MDD, and CCC certifications.
Arrow announced “Embedded to Go” — a free, online-only conference scheduled for April 1-3 with webinars and virtual chats with Arrow engineers. Arrow will also give away 3,000 dev boards, including its Thor96 and Shield96 SBCs and Nvidia’s Nano Dev Kit.
Arrow has announced a free, online-only Arrow Embedded to Go conference for April 1-3. You can sign up now and also register to win one of 3,000 free development board giveaways.
With the coronavirus outbreak on-going, many events are either canceled or moving online. Arrow Electronics has now announced what appears to be a completely new online event.
During Embedded World 2020 (EW2020), some companies withdraw their presence, while some were at the event. MikroElektronika presented several new boards and among them Fusion for ARM v8 and EasyPic v8 development boards. While we already wrote about Fusion fo TIVA, we haven’t covered any EasyPic board yet. Development boards from MikroElektronika allow rapid prototyping in the most efficient and effortless way.
With the introduction of Raspberry Pi 4, it has evolved into an incredibly flexible minicomputer. You can use it for a wide range of projects. Whether you are just a gamer who wants to build their own gaming console, electronics hobbyist, or a master tinkerer – Raspberry Pi has something that can cater to everyone’s needs. That is why it has become so popular. The incredible opportunities this tiny interface can provide is simply mind-boggling. From starter kits to the technologically advanced systems, we reviewed the top ten best raspberry Pi kits for you to enjoy. These will not only satisfy your hobby, but it will also allow you to expand your boundaries.
There are many components required for embedded software development, including cross-toolchain, a build system like buildroot or YoCto Project, and debugging tools like OpenOCD.
Axiomtek’s “CEM521” COM Express Compact Type 6 module runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4, triple displays, and 3.5 Grms vibration and -40 to 85°C tolerance.
In January, Axiomtek announced a CEM520 COM Express Compact Type 6 module showcasing Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. It has now followed up with a smaller, 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 CEM521 module that implements the more power-efficient, but somewhat less muscular 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE.
Basically, the Enterprise version offers a higher level of support and some extra features. For example, the battery toolbox helps developers pick the right battery by making Arc act as a battery profiler and emulator. It is also available as an option (annual subscription) for Otii Standard.
Otii Arc (Standard) can be purchased on various distributors such as Seeed Studio for $575, while you’d need to contact the company to get a quote for the Enterprise version. More details can be found on the company website.
In the second part of the review, I’ll use Otii in Ubuntu 18.04, and likely connect Otii Arc to one of my ESP8266 or ESP32 board to measure power consumption, and get other data from the board.
Python Programming Leftovers
Type annotations are a great addition to Python. Thanks to them, finally our IDEs are able to provide good quality autocompletion. They did not turn Python into statically typed language, though. If you put a wrong annotation (or forget to update it after code change), Python will still happily try to execute your program. It just may fail miserably. Type annotations are like comments – they do not really have any influence on the way how your program works. They have also the same disadvantage – once they become obsolete, they start leading developers astray. Type annotations advantage is that they have a very specific format (unlike comments) so can be used to build tools that will make your life easier and code better. In this article, you will learn how to start using mypy, even if you like to add it to your existing project.
Earl Zope was inviting to the Zope May sprint, from 13th till 15th of May, 2020. He was hoping for many volunteers to come. Due to restrictions to prevent spreading of COVID-19 (Corona) this sprint is going to be remote-only. – By now all of the organizers and their families are fine, so you do not have to worry about us.
Earl Zope has settled down for a good while in Python 3 wonderland. He made friends with the inhabitants and other immigrants. He enjoys his new live.
The sunset of his original homelands took place as predicted by the beginning of January 2020. As Earl Zope was well prepared this was no longer a frightening date for him.
But even living in Python 3 wonderland is not only joy and relaxing. The Python 3 wonderland changes in a more rapid speed than the Python 2 land ever had before: Each year a new policy has to be fulfilled (aka new Python version release). Additionally it is time to drop the last connections to the old Python 2 land to ease the transformation in Python 3 wonderland to make developers and consumers happy.
[...]
You are invited to the “Zope May sprint” located in Halle/Saale...
It is with a sincere heart that we have decided to postpone DjangoCon Europe 2020 to September 16-20.
As you might be aware, conferences are being cancelled worldwide. We still have hope, and before throwing the towel, we have decided to postpone. We took particular care to choose safe dates, far enough from the current outbreak peek estimates, but also far from the next fall/winter. Some experts state this is here to stay, and if they are correct, we should have troubles next fall/winter, let's just hope to a smaller degree.
Many of you have already bought tickets, and to those, we kindly ask to hope with us.
The PSF’s priority is the health and safety of the community and the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has made it unsafe to hold PyCon US this year.
Recently, the United States and the State of Pennsylvania have asked that large gatherings be postponed or cancelled until further notice. With that in mind, the PSF has worked to reduce financial exposure and develop a plan to provide content remotely.
Here we are at the uptick in the Covid 19 pandemic. There are many sources of data which list infections and deaths as a result of the virus. It’s very tempting to want to put your Python skills to use and crunch some numbers on the infection. By and large, go for it, but one thing I’d ask you not to do is to try to calculate a “mortality rate”. This is not because Python can’t do division but, rather, working this number out is conceptually pretty tricky. It’s something that epidemiologists need to get a lot of training in to do correctly. You can’t just take the deaths column and divided it by the infected column because the two numbers are not properly related.
Scary times. We hope everyone reading this is well and keeping safe!
We thought it would be a good idea to tell you how we're managing the current crisis at PythonAnywhere. We switched over to remote working last Thursday, 12 March; there are obviously private and public health reasons why that was a good idea, but there's a reason specific to us, which we thought would be worth sharing.
Most of the team here are lucky enough to be in low risk categories, but we pair-program -- that is, we have two people working together at the same computer, all day and every day. Each day we rotate the pairs around, so that the same two people are never working together on two consecutive days. This makes sure that we spread knowledge around the team.
Simple web-browser in Python, using PyQt
MooseAche is the latest revolution in web browsing! Go back and forward! Save files! Get help! (you'll need it). Any similarity to other browsers is entirely coincidental.
Kafka is an open-source distributed messaging system to send the message in partitioned and different topics. Real-time data streaming can be implemented by using Kafka to receive data between the applications. It has three major parts. These are producer, consumer, and topics. The producer is used to send a message to a particular topic and each message is attached with a key. The consumer is used to read a message on a particular topic from the set of partitions. The data received from the producer and stored on the partitions based on a particular topic. Many libraries exist in python to create producer and consumer to build a messaging system using Kafka. How the data from Kafka can be read using python is shown in this tutorial.
Audiocasts/Shows: Jupiter and Python Podcasts
We take a look at AMD’s upcoming line of Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs, and share our first impressions of Ubuntu 20.04’s approach to ZFS on root.
Plus Let’s Encrypt’s certificate validation mix-up, Intel’s questionable new power supply design, and more.
Brent sits down with Stuart Langridge, co-host of Bad Voltage, for an exploration of open source's "final mile", the text and language interface as a UX opportunity, terminals vs. search engines, Darwinian processes and crab-bucketism in software development, and more.
Linux Mint Debian Edition version 4 is out, Google releases tools for embedded developers, a socially isolated Pwn2Own still manages to hack multiple targets, and GPU owners from around the world pitch in to fight the novel coronavirus.
What: Two hour live-streamed event. With a live chat room, and some of your favorite Linux-y & Nerdy personalities – taking your Linux, Open Source, and generally nerdy questions. When: This Saturday, March 21st, at 9pm Pacific. The line-up: Linux-y YouTuber, Gardiner “The Linux Gamer” Bryant. Veteran Linux Journalist & Podcaster, Matt Hartley. And me, Bryan Lunduke. Where: The Lunduke Journal YouTube Channel.
The Real Python Podcast is finally live! Tune in for interesting guests, interviews with expert Pythonistas, and lots of behind-the-scenes with the Real Python Team.
Today we’re officially launching the Real Python Podcast, a new (and freely accessible) podcast for Pythonistas like you.
This has been in the making for a while, and both Christopher and I are super proud to finally release the first episode to you this week.
We’ll have a roster of interesting guests for you, interviews with expert Pythonistas, and lots of behind-the-scenes with the Real Python Team.
In this episode, Paul Everitt and Brian discuss ways IDEs can encourage testing and make it easier for everyone, including beginners. We discuss features that exist and are great, as well as what is missing.
The conversation also includes topics around being welcoming to new contributors for both open source and professional projects.
Have you come across a GitHub repo with a Jupyter notebook that has a "Run in Binder" button? It seems magical. How does it know what dependencies and external libraries you might need? Where does it run anyway?
Like all technology, it's not magic. It's the result of hard work by the people behind mybinder.org. On this episode, you'll meet Tim Head, who has been working to bring Binder to us all. Take a look inside mybinder.org, how it works, and the history of the project.
Continuing Improvements to the OSS Supply Chain Ecosystem
At the beginning of the 20th century, for the most part, production was local in nature, as it had been for several millennia. By the latter half of the century, with improvements in shipping and telecommunications, companies turned to lean production models (e.g., the Toyota Production System). Telecommunications meant that it was possible to specify components to a third party which was not local. Containerisation and transportation improvements meant that components could be transported cheaply and be delivered just-in-time by a supplier that was not local.
This allowed the production process to be modularised and contracted out, improving the efficiency of production. In today’s world, in which the Internet has driven communication costs down, companies no longer believe it is in their best interests to self-produce or locally source all components. Because of this, the world’s largest companies have built increasingly global and complicated supply chains. Benefiting from the computing and communications revolution that started in the 1990s and continues today, these companies are increasingly flexible in their choice of suppliers. The choices that they make about suppliers are not as rigid as they were when lean production was originally conceptualised.
Linux and other open source software (OSS) projects have driven the computing and communications revolution that has changed the world, including the nature of modern supply chains. Open source technologies are also increasingly being used in products themselves (e.g., Android on mobiles, Automotive Grade Linux in the auto sector, etc), as the world’s best-known brand names fully embrace OSS.
