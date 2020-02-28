Python Programming Leftovers BreadcrumbsCollector: mypy: how to use it in my project? Type annotations are a great addition to Python. Thanks to them, finally our IDEs are able to provide good quality autocompletion. They did not turn Python into statically typed language, though. If you put a wrong annotation (or forget to update it after code change), Python will still happily try to execute your program. It just may fail miserably. Type annotations are like comments – they do not really have any influence on the way how your program works. They have also the same disadvantage – once they become obsolete, they start leading developers astray. Type annotations advantage is that they have a very specific format (unlike comments) so can be used to build tools that will make your life easier and code better. In this article, you will learn how to start using mypy, even if you like to add it to your existing project.

Gocept Weblog: Zope May sprint goes remote Earl Zope was inviting to the Zope May sprint, from 13th till 15th of May, 2020. He was hoping for many volunteers to come. Due to restrictions to prevent spreading of COVID-19 (Corona) this sprint is going to be remote-only. – By now all of the organizers and their families are fine, so you do not have to worry about us.

Zope May Sprint Earl Zope has settled down for a good while in Python 3 wonderland. He made friends with the inhabitants and other immigrants. He enjoys his new live. The sunset of his original homelands took place as predicted by the beginning of January 2020. As Earl Zope was well prepared this was no longer a frightening date for him. But even living in Python 3 wonderland is not only joy and relaxing. The Python 3 wonderland changes in a more rapid speed than the Python 2 land ever had before: Each year a new policy has to be fulfilled (aka new Python version release). Additionally it is time to drop the last connections to the old Python 2 land to ease the transformation in Python 3 wonderland to make developers and consumers happy. [...] You are invited to the “Zope May sprint” located in Halle/Saale...

DjangoCon Europe 2020 postponed to September It is with a sincere heart that we have decided to postpone DjangoCon Europe 2020 to September 16-20. As you might be aware, conferences are being cancelled worldwide. We still have hope, and before throwing the towel, we have decided to postpone. We took particular care to choose safe dates, far enough from the current outbreak peek estimates, but also far from the next fall/winter. Some experts state this is here to stay, and if they are correct, we should have troubles next fall/winter, let's just hope to a smaller degree. Many of you have already bought tickets, and to those, we kindly ask to hope with us.

PyCon US 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is cancelled The PSF’s priority is the health and safety of the community and the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has made it unsafe to hold PyCon US this year. Recently, the United States and the State of Pennsylvania have asked that large gatherings be postponed or cancelled until further notice. With that in mind, the PSF has worked to reduce financial exposure and develop a plan to provide content remotely.

Python 4 Kids: Python is No Good for Mortality Rates Here we are at the uptick in the Covid 19 pandemic. There are many sources of data which list infections and deaths as a result of the virus. It’s very tempting to want to put your Python skills to use and crunch some numbers on the infection. By and large, go for it, but one thing I’d ask you not to do is to try to calculate a “mortality rate”. This is not because Python can’t do division but, rather, working this number out is conceptually pretty tricky. It’s something that epidemiologists need to get a lot of training in to do correctly. You can’t just take the deaths column and divided it by the infected column because the two numbers are not properly related.

Python Anywhere: COVID-19 update: PythonAnywhere is now all-remote Scary times. We hope everyone reading this is well and keeping safe! We thought it would be a good idea to tell you how we're managing the current crisis at PythonAnywhere. We switched over to remote working last Thursday, 12 March; there are obviously private and public health reasons why that was a good idea, but there's a reason specific to us, which we thought would be worth sharing. Most of the team here are lucky enough to be in low risk categories, but we pair-program -- that is, we have two people working together at the same computer, all day and every day. Each day we rotate the pairs around, so that the same two people are never working together on two consecutive days. This makes sure that we spread knowledge around the team.

MooseAche Simple web-browser in Python, using PyQt MooseAche is the latest revolution in web browsing! Go back and forward! Save files! Get help! (you'll need it). Any similarity to other browsers is entirely coincidental.

How to read data from Kafka with Python Kafka is an open-source distributed messaging system to send the message in partitioned and different topics. Real-time data streaming can be implemented by using Kafka to receive data between the applications. It has three major parts. These are producer, consumer, and topics. The producer is used to send a message to a particular topic and each message is attached with a key. The consumer is used to read a message on a particular topic from the set of partitions. The data received from the producer and stored on the partitions based on a particular topic. Many libraries exist in python to create producer and consumer to build a messaging system using Kafka. How the data from Kafka can be read using python is shown in this tutorial.