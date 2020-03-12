3 metrics to measure your open source community health
Community building is table stakes in the success of any open source project. Even outside of open source, community is considered a competitive advantage for businesses in many industries—from retail, to gaming, to fitness. (For a deeper dive, see "When community becomes your competitive advantage" in the Harvard Business Review.)
However, open source community building—especially offline activities—is notoriously hard to measure, track, and analyze. While we've all been to our fair share of meetups, conferences, and "summits" (and probably hosted a few of them ourselves), were they worth it? Did the community meaningfully grow? Was printing all those stickers and swags worth the money? Did we collect and track the right numbers to measure progress?
An Arduino based Open Source Ventilator to Fight against COVID-19?
COVID-19 has disrupted most people lives well beyond the health crisis, with an economic fallout on-going that may lead to a 24% GDP contraction in the US and up to 12% worldwide in Q2 2020, and I assume the consequences may span over several years, so we should do everything to mitigate any effects from the disease.
Right now, the urgent part is to handle the health crisis, and there’s a shortage – or soon will be – of medical supplies such as ventilators for people in critical conditions, and if hospitals become full they’ll start refusing admissions of some people even in critical conditions, as it happened in Wuhan, letting people die at home.
So there are various initiatives and projects to develop open-source ventilators. First, Innovation Management reports Ennomotive has launched a non-profit online competition for the ideation of low-cost, easy-to-build solutions with the goal of speeding up the availability of ventilators in hospitals everywhere to help patients with coronavirus.
Java 14 and OpenJDK 14 Benchmarks
-
A key part of the Java Development Kit is the Java Flight Recorder (JFR) feature, which provides a tool to help profile Java applications for diagnostic purposes. In Java 14, Java Flight Recorder gains a new streaming data capability.
"JFR Event Streaming (JEP 349) is a new feature in Java 14 that I think people will be able to use right away," Georges Saab, vice president of development for the Java Platform at Oracle, told ITPro Today. "That changes the historical way that Java Flight Recorder data has been consumed, which is kind of in batch format, to now being available as sort of a stream of events that you can deal with in real time."
-
Given this week's general availability release of OpenJDK 14, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at all the major releases from OpenJDK 8 through 14 while looking at the JVM performance across multiple workloads.
Curious to see how OpenJDK 14 is performing in relation to previous releases for the JVM performance, I ran some fresh benchmarks on an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X system with Ubuntu 19.10 + Linux 5.6 for seeing how the performance is comparing to previous releases. In particular, how OpenJDK 14 is performing in relation to OpenJDK 8 that for most workloads is still the fastest release in recent years.
This testing is just looking at the JVM performance with using the same Java bytecode compiled Java programs on each of the releases tested, using the reference/upstream compiled versions of the software packages under test. The same options were used each time and no other changes were made besides swapping out the OpenJDK x86_64 Linux builds used for testing each release.
Software: YouTube Bypass, Graphical Network Simulator, Fondo and Typora
-
YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform. Mainstream media corporations such as CBS, Vevo, Hulu and the BBC publish some of their catalog via YouTube, as part of the YouTube partnership program.
Although some parents might disagree, YouTube is one of the shining lights of the internet. According to a survey of 1,500 American teenagers commissioned by Variety, the top five most influential celebrities are YouTube stars, with mainstream celebs eclipsed. Moreover, there are many thousands of “YouTube celebs” who have spun a full-time career of creating videos. This wave of young ‘YouTubers’ threaten mainstream entertainment with their direct video blogs and interaction with their millions of mostly teenage devotees.
A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. Each application featured is released under an open source license, and offers multi-platform support. The software allows users to access YouTube in a different way, creating a TV-like experience. For completeness, I have also included my pick of the finest YouTube command-line tools.
-
Nowadays, Network Engineers and students studying for their CCNP, CCNA, CCIE, etc., make use of network simulation software to run topologies and interact with sophisticated network devices. One of the popular network simulation software in the market is GNS3.
Graphical Network Simulator -3 (GNS3) is a network simulator developed by a Frenchman Jeremy Grossman and released in June 2007. It combines several network devices and configurations to simulate complex network topologies.
-
Elementary OS is known for its aesthetic design and elegant look. elementary uses Unsplash as a source for many of the wallpapers, so it comes with a good selection of visually stunning wallpapers. There is also a native app named Fondo which makes the wallpaper selection much easier! Fondo allows you to browse thousands of beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash website. You can set your favorite wallpaper on Linux desktop with a single mouse click! In this tutorial let us see how to find and set beautiful wallpapers for Linux desktop with Fondo wallpaper app.
-
I’ve been writing with Markdown for a several years. And when I write with Markdown, I use a text editor — mainly Emacs with its Markdown mode.
I’ve also tried a number of dedicated Markdown editors. Some were good, and some not so. In the end, I always went back to using a text editor. A text editor works for all of my needs (Markdown and otherwise), even though I’m not a techie or a power user.
Sometime in the last 18 months or so, Steven Ovadia (who you might remember from this interview) mentioned a dedicated Markdown editor called Typora. Knowing that Steven has good judgement when it comes to things like this, and to prove he’s a bad influence on me, I decided to give Typora a try.
It didn’t disappoint. So let’s take a quick look at Typora, shall we?
