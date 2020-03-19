today's leftovers
FLOSS Weekly 570: xs:code
Open Source That Makes Sense. xs:code helps you pay open source developers to maintain and improve their code – so you don't have to.
Xs:code was started with one goal in mind – empowering developers on both sides of the equation. Both open source developers, and developers who use open-source when developing for companies and R&D teams. Xs:code truly believes that creating a sustainable way to develop and use open source, is a mutual interest of developers, and commercial companies alike.
Open Source Software: Mitigating the Risks to Reap the Rewards
Initially developed by Richard Stallman in 1983 and popularized by Linus Torvalds in the early 1990s, open source software has evolved tremendously over the last 37 years. Although it started out as a niche practice, it became more mainstream in the 2000s. Its value was initially verified by Sun Microsystems’ $1 billion acquisition of MySQL in 2008, and more recently by IBM’s purchase of Red Hat for $34 billion last year. Now the most popular open source software, GNU/Linux runs on nearly 70% of web servers and is maintained by more than 15,000 unique programmers around the world. However, there remains an ongoing debate within the tech industry on both the pros and cons of open source software. We’ve taken a look at a couple of each and discussed below.
Covid-19: Bootlin proposes online sessions for all its courses
Like many of us, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, you may be forced to work from home, to limit your contacts with other people and fight the spread of the disease. To take advantage from this time confined at home, we are now proposing all our training courses as online seminars. You can then benefit from the contents and quality of Bootlin training sessions, without leaving the comfort and safety of your home. During our online seminars, our instructors will alternate between presentations and practical demonstrations, executing the instructions of our practical labs.
Activities you can do at home this week!
At the Raspberry Pi Foundation, our mission is to put the power of computing and digital making into the hands of people all over the world. We know that a lot of families around the globe are navigating school closures and practicing social distancing right now to keep their communities healthy and safe.
Arrows gallery
For the LibreOffice 7.0 release I work on galleries. One which is ready for testers is a new/updated arrows gallery.
Icon gallery
I submit a new gallery for LibreOffice called Icons. It show some usefull [sic] icons/symbols which can be used in all LibreOffice apps. If you search for app icons they area already available in the GUI widget prototyping extension.
RSS: The Original Federated Social Network Protocol
So what is RSS? The acronym has a bit of a checkered history. Currently RSS stands for Rich Site Summary, originally RDF Site Summary, but it is often known by the more common term Really Simply Syndication. Which ever name you call it by, RSS is a standardized format for listing the most recent updates for a website. The majority of websites and blogs publish a feed of updates, either in RSS format or its close cousin, the Atom Syndication Format (ATOM). YouTube channels, Podcasts, most web comics, and many news sites expose all their updates in one of these standardized formats. Most RSS readers support scanning websites to find their feeds, in formats such as RSS 0.9, 1.x, 2.x or ATOM. RSS readers poll websites regularly, and display updates from websites users are subscribed to.
DDoS botnets have abused three zero-days in LILIN video recorders for months
Digital video recorders are devices installed on company networks that aggregate video feeds from local CCTV or IP camera systems and record it on various types of storage systems, like HDDs, SSDs, USB flash drives, or SD memory cards.
Multiple botnets are spreading using LILIN DVR 0-day
The LILIN 0-day vulnerability is made of 3 parts: hard-coded login credentials, /z/zbin/dvr_box command injection vulnerabilities and /z/zbin/net_html.cgi arbitrary file reading vulnerabilities, /z/zbin/dvr_box provides Web services, and its web interface /dvr/cmd and /cn/cmd have a command injection vulnerability. The injected parameters have been: NTPUpdate, FTP, and NTP.
[...]
LILIN users should check and update their device firmwares in a timely fashion, and strong login credentials for the device should be enforced.
The relevant malicious IPs, URLs and domains should be blocked and investigated on users’network.
Meet DebianDog – Puppy sized Debian Linux
Recently I stumbled upon an intriguing Linux project. This project aims to create small live CDs for Debian and Debian-based systems, similar to the Puppy Linux project. Let’s take a look at DebianDog. As it says on the tin, DebianDog “is a small Debian Live CD shaped to look like Puppy and act like Puppy. Debian structure and Debian behaviour are untouched and Debian documentation is 100% valid for DebianDog. You have access to all Debian repositories using apt-get or synaptic.”
9 Best Free Linux Benchmark Tools
A benchmark is the act of running computer programs in order to assess the performance of computer hardware and software applications. Hardware benchmarking assesses many different attributes such as the performance of the processor, memory, graphics card, hard disk, and the network. There are two different types of benchmarks: synthetic and application. Synthetic benchmark stress a component, such as continuously writing and reading data. Application benchmarks measure the performance of real-world applications, such as databases and servers. The use of benchmark software enables system testers and users to obtain an objective and independent way of assessing the performance of hardware. By making changes to the system, users can determine whether there has been an improvement in the performance of that hardware. The results from benchmark software can help make important decisions about any necessary changes to the hardware to identify any bottlenecks in the system. However, it should be borne in mind that benchmarks are not always precise and can be open to manipulation by hardware developers who can design hardware to do particularly well in specific tests which are not replicated generally.
