A benchmark is the act of running computer programs in order to assess the performance of computer hardware and software applications. Hardware benchmarking assesses many different attributes such as the performance of the processor, memory, graphics card, hard disk, and the network. There are two different types of benchmarks: synthetic and application. Synthetic benchmark stress a component, such as continuously writing and reading data. Application benchmarks measure the performance of real-world applications, such as databases and servers. The use of benchmark software enables system testers and users to obtain an objective and independent way of assessing the performance of hardware. By making changes to the system, users can determine whether there has been an improvement in the performance of that hardware. The results from benchmark software can help make important decisions about any necessary changes to the hardware to identify any bottlenecks in the system. However, it should be borne in mind that benchmarks are not always precise and can be open to manipulation by hardware developers who can design hardware to do particularly well in specific tests which are not replicated generally.

Recently I stumbled upon an intriguing Linux project. This project aims to create small live CDs for Debian and Debian-based systems, similar to the Puppy Linux project. Let’s take a look at DebianDog. As it says on the tin, DebianDog “is a small Debian Live CD shaped to look like Puppy and act like Puppy. Debian structure and Debian behaviour are untouched and Debian documentation is 100% valid for DebianDog. You have access to all Debian repositories using apt-get or synaptic.”

Programming Leftovers Reducing memory consumption in librsvg, part 2: SpecifiedValues To continue with last time's topic, let's see how to make librsvg's DOM nodes smaller in memory. Since that time, there have been some changes to the code; that is why in this post some of the type names are different from last time's.

CMake 3.17.0 Released Today! & Available for Download! CMake 3.17.0 Released: CMake is an open-source and cross-platform application. CMake application is mainly used to develop programs using Independent Compiler method. The core developers behind this CMake application are “Andy Cedilnik, Bill Hoffman, Brad King, Ken Martin, Alexander Neundorf“.

RProtoBuf 0.4.16: Now with JSON A new release 0.4.16 of RProtoBuf is now on CRAN. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol. This release contains a PR contributed by Siddhartha Bagaria which adds JSON support for messages, which had been an open wishlist item. I also appeased a clang deprecation warning that had come up on one of the CRAN test machines.

CY's Take on Perl Weekly Challenge #052 Do tell me if I am wrong or you strongly oppose my statements! I register a free account on blogs.perl.org . The process is surprisingly easy but I am a bit nervous that my posts are put along experienced coders on the frontpage of blogs.perl.org . Back to the main topic. The first challenge is typical for PWC. Integers in base-10 with some properties on or among their digits, and the perl script needs to list it out. A very useful code slice is split //, $num . (For beginners: On other programming languages, usually we need to have a line of code which can the type of our variable; or more commonly seen, make a new variable of different type of that variable. An example is to_string in C++. ) The second challenge is game theoretical. I think there are no shortcuts for this problem. I dug out a textbook on game theory #1, got back on the Coursera Course "Combinatorial Game Theory". #2 ... Finally, I find the challenge does not require advanced understanding of Prisoners' Dilemma or Nim. All we need to know is how to draw a game tree, how to count the payoff properly and how to code in Perl! The procedure is: go forward for calculating the payoff function for every end node, and then having a backward induction. Then we get who the winner is while the game is played optimally. (Along process, the information gained can provide a method to allow the computer play against a human optimally.)

Writing Programs! That Write Other Programs!! The talk was a short, friendly introduction to the same stuff I wrote about in Synthesizing Loop-Free Programs with Rust and Z3. The recording of the talk is embedded below. The presentation slides are available here. Also make sure to also check out all the other talks from !!Con West 2020! !!Con West (and !!Con East) is a really special conference about the joy, surprise, and excitement of programming. It’s the anti-burnout conference: remembering all the fun and playfulness of programming, and embracing absurdist side projects because why not?! I love it, and I highly encourage you to come next year.