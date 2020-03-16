Python: PyCharm vs Sublime, Python vs NodeJS, Twisted 20.3.0 Released and More PyCharm vs Sublime Comparison With such a rapid increase in the evolution of technology, this has led to the appearance of so many different tools and frameworks that have made development so much easier. However, every software project has demands that differ from each other and hence it is necessary to choose such a tool that meets the needs and requirements of the project and allows the team to develop and manage the project in an efficient manner. This is where Integrated Development Environment (IDE) software and Text Editors come into the picture. An IDE is a programming tool that specializes in certain languages and provides several utilities to work with. It is the complete package where you can not only write the program but also compile it and debug it. Text Editors, on the other hand, adapt a broader approach as in, there usually isn’t any restriction in the programming language and let you create and modify the contents of all types of files. With a plethora of options out there, comparisons between these two become inevitable as one needs to be aware of which one might bring the best out of you. When it comes to selecting IDEs or text editors from such a huge variety of options, PyCharm and Sublime Text are some of the most popular alternatives. Today we’ll be looking at their strengths and weaknesses and what really sets them apart from one another.

Python vs NodeJS Comparison With technology evolving at such a fast rate, it has now become necessary to choose the right set of tools to work with. Each software project has multiple demands and specifications that it needs to meet and so in order to meet those requirements, it is important to choose a programming language that allows you to develop and manage the project in an efficient manner. With so many programming languages and frameworks to choose from, comparisons between them has become inevitable as you need to be aware which one offers the best services. When it comes to back-end development, Python and NodeJS both are among the most popular alternatives to choose from. Today we’ll be looking at their strengths and weaknesses and what really sets them apart from one another.

Twisted Matrix Labs: Twisted 20.3.0 Released On behalf of Twisted Matrix Laboratories, I am honoured to announce the release of Twisted 20.3!

Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxx) stackoverflow python report

Install Python Packages From GitHub On Linux Sometimes, a particular python package or script that you wanted to install may not available in Python Package Index (PyPI). Even if that package is available in PyPI, the new feature of that package may not be available. So, you can’t install it using Pip package manager on your Linux box. In such cases, you can easily install those packages directly from its official GitHub repository. This brief guide explains how to install Python packages from GitHub on Linux and other Unix-like distributions.

GNU Projects: Automake, GNU Parallel and GNU Chinese Translators automake-1.16.2 released This is to announce automake-1.16.2, a stable release. There have been 38 commits by 12 people in the two years (almost to the day) since 1.16.1. Special thanks to Karl Berry for doing a lot of the recent work preparing for this release. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Bruno Haible (1) Gavin Smith (1) Giuseppe Scrivano (1) Jim Meyering (5) Karl Berry (12) Libor Bukata (1) Lukas Fleischer (2) Mathieu Lirzin (8) Paul Eggert (4) Paul Hardy (1) Paul Osmialowski (1) Vincent Lefevre (1) Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU automake home page: http://gnu.org/s/automake/ For a summary of changes and contributors, see: http://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=automake.git;a=shortlog;h=v1.16.2 or run this command from a git-cloned automake directory: git shortlog v1.16.1..v1.16.2 Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.2.tar.xz (1.5MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.2.tar.gz (2.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.2.tar.xz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.2.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify automake-1.16.2.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. ================================================================== NEWS * New features added - add zstd support and the automake option, dist-zstd. * Miscellaneous changes - automake no longer requires a @setfilename in each .texi file * Bugs fixed - When cleaning the compiled python files, '

' is not used anymore in the substitution text of 'sed' transformations. This is done to preserve compatibility with the 'sed' implementation provided by macOS which considers '

' as the 'n' character instead of a newline. (automake bug#31222) - For make tags, lisp_LISP is followed by the necessary space when used with CONFIG_HEADERS. (automake bug#38139) - The automake test txinfo-vtexi4.sh no longer fails when localtime and UTC cross a day boundary. - Emacsen older than version 25, which require use of byte-compile-dest-file, are supported again.

GNU Parallel 20200322 ('Corona') released [stable] GNU Parallel 20200322 ('Corona') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.

GNU Chinese Translators Team - News: Welcome our new member - Nios34