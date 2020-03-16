AMD: System76 Laptops, PPIN and Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Code
-
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
System76 is preparing to begin shipping their new Lemur Pro laptop in early April. This will be their most open laptop yet albeit still based on Intel. But it looks like when they move on with their ambitious plans to begin manufacturing their own devices, we may finally see a System76 AMD-powered laptop.
The new Lemur Pro is arriving in early April and talks up ten hours of video playback time, light Internet activity for 16 hours, or Vim coding for 21 hours off their expanded battery. The new laptop features Intel 10th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU options, a 14.1-inch 1080p display, up to 40GB of DDR4 memory, dual M.2 SSDs, and USB 3.1 Type-C + USB 3.0 Type A.
-
AMD Plumbing Linux Support For Reading The CPU's Protected Processor Identification Number (PPIN)
Going back to Ivy Bridge processors, Intel has supported "PPIN" as the Protected Processor Identification Number as a globally unique identification number set in the factory. It turns out recent AMD CPUs are also supporting PPIN and that reading their value is about to be supported on Linux.
The Protected Processor Identification Number (PPIN) is effectively a unique serial number for each processor. One of the intended use-cases for PPIN is in large data centers and multi-socket servers to be able to more easily identify a particular CPU, especially in case of problems. At least in Intel's case, Intel can also translate a customer's PPIN number back into the fab and production run of that particular CPU along with any other internal data in isolating any issues. Intel has supported reading the PPIN under Linux for years and plumbed it into the MCE (Machine Check Exception) code for allowing server administrators to potentially more easily identify a particular CPU in the event of problems as well as tracking CPU inventory.
-
AMD Begins Focusing On Bug Fixes For Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Code
Passing the point that new feature code is generally permitted into DRM-Next for in turn hitting the next mainline kernel merge window, AMD's open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to bug fixes for all the new feature code set for Linux 5.7.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 784 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python: PyCharm vs Sublime, Python vs NodeJS, Twisted 20.3.0 Released and More
GNU Projects: Automake, GNU Parallel and GNU Chinese Translators
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: LMDE 4 Debbie Run Through, Linux Action News and Chris Titus Tech on KDE
Blender 2.82 Performance With The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Laptop Performance
For those looking to work on Blender 3D modeling from a laptop, having a NVIDIA RTX graphics processor can do wonders with the OptiX back-end for dramatically speeding up render times. Here is a look at how the different back-ends compare when running the HP ZBook 17 G6 mobile workstation with Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. The HP ZBook 17 G6 is offers the most impressive mobile workstation performance we've seen out a laptop thanks to its eight core / sixteen thread Intel Xeon E-2286M processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics.
Recent comments
2 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
22 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago