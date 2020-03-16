Python: PyCharm vs Sublime, Python vs NodeJS, Twisted 20.3.0 Released and More
PyCharm vs Sublime Comparison
With such a rapid increase in the evolution of technology, this has led to the appearance of so many different tools and frameworks that have made development so much easier. However, every software project has demands that differ from each other and hence it is necessary to choose such a tool that meets the needs and requirements of the project and allows the team to develop and manage the project in an efficient manner. This is where Integrated Development Environment (IDE) software and Text Editors come into the picture.
An IDE is a programming tool that specializes in certain languages and provides several utilities to work with. It is the complete package where you can not only write the program but also compile it and debug it. Text Editors, on the other hand, adapt a broader approach as in, there usually isn’t any restriction in the programming language and let you create and modify the contents of all types of files. With a plethora of options out there, comparisons between these two become inevitable as one needs to be aware of which one might bring the best out of you.
When it comes to selecting IDEs or text editors from such a huge variety of options, PyCharm and Sublime Text are some of the most popular alternatives. Today we’ll be looking at their strengths and weaknesses and what really sets them apart from one another.
Python vs NodeJS Comparison
With technology evolving at such a fast rate, it has now become necessary to choose the right set of tools to work with. Each software project has multiple demands and specifications that it needs to meet and so in order to meet those requirements, it is important to choose a programming language that allows you to develop and manage the project in an efficient manner.
With so many programming languages and frameworks to choose from, comparisons between them has become inevitable as you need to be aware which one offers the best services. When it comes to back-end development, Python and NodeJS both are among the most popular alternatives to choose from. Today we’ll be looking at their strengths and weaknesses and what really sets them apart from one another.
Twisted Matrix Labs: Twisted 20.3.0 Released
On behalf of Twisted Matrix Laboratories, I am honoured to announce the release of Twisted 20.3!
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxx) stackoverflow python report
Install Python Packages From GitHub On Linux
Sometimes, a particular python package or script that you wanted to install may not available in Python Package Index (PyPI). Even if that package is available in PyPI, the new feature of that package may not be available. So, you can’t install it using Pip package manager on your Linux box. In such cases, you can easily install those packages directly from its official GitHub repository. This brief guide explains how to install Python packages from GitHub on Linux and other Unix-like distributions.
