Programming: NodeJS, Clang, PHP, Perl and Rust
Simple NodeJS Application
In the last couple of years, the world has undergone some fascinating technological changes. Each day, something new is developed that offers an improvement over its predecessor and gives us access to a whole new dimension. One certain region that has seen a significant improvement in its features and popularity is the web development sector, particularly NodeJS, which has become many developers’ first choice for back-end development.
Facebook Planning To Ramp Up Investment In LLVM, Hire More Compiler Engineers
Facebook is looking to hire more compiler engineers as they ramp up their investment in LLVM and its sub-projects like the Clang C/C++ compiler and LLD linker.
Additionally, Facebook is planning to increase their upstream contributions to the LLVM-based Swift programming language.
8 Things You Need To Learn Before Develop a PHP Website
In this article, you will see 8 things that you need to learn before develop a PHP Website. How many times have you wondered about creating a website? And how many times did you give up on the idea because of lack of skills or inability to pay to a web development or a web design agency? Is it that impossible? We believe not and that is why we have a simple guideline on how to develop your very first PHP code website.
source
Most programming languages permit programmers to specify external files to be included within their programs. This is often used to add "boilerplate" code to programs for such things as defining standard constants and referencing external library function definitions.
Bash (along with ksh and zsh) has a builtin command, source, that implements this feature. We looked at source briefly when we worked with the .profile and .bashrc files used to establish the shell environment.
In this adventure, we will look at source again and discover the ways it can make our scripts more powerful and easier to maintain.
[...]
By using source, we can greatly reduce the effort needed to maintain our bash scripts particularly when we are deploying them across multiple machines. It also allows us to effectively reuse code with function libraries that all of our scripts can share. Finally, we can use source to build much more capable shell environments for our day to day command line use.
Perl Weekly Challenge 052: Stepping Numbers & Lucky Winner
The naive approach would be to iterate over all the numbers from 100 to 999 and check the difference between each adjacent digits.
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Even Apple is on the bandwagon of transitioning select C code-bases of theirs over to Rust as well as expanding the code they are writing in Rust.
This C to Rust transition for Apple appears to be at least initially focused on their server-side Linux-based platforms. Apple recently posted a software engineer job opening for working on such a task and is within the Apple Cloud Traffic Team.
Python: PyCharm vs Sublime, Python vs NodeJS, Twisted 20.3.0 Released and More
GNU Projects: Automake, GNU Parallel and GNU Chinese Translators
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: LMDE 4 Debbie Run Through, Linux Action News and Chris Titus Tech on KDE
Blender 2.82 Performance With The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Laptop Performance
For those looking to work on Blender 3D modeling from a laptop, having a NVIDIA RTX graphics processor can do wonders with the OptiX back-end for dramatically speeding up render times. Here is a look at how the different back-ends compare when running the HP ZBook 17 G6 mobile workstation with Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. The HP ZBook 17 G6 is offers the most impressive mobile workstation performance we've seen out a laptop thanks to its eight core / sixteen thread Intel Xeon E-2286M processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics.
