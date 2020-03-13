Android Leftovers
-
Hackers are spreading fake Android coronavirus trackers to steal your Bitcoin
-
New iOS and Android app could stop the spread of COVID-19
-
Android users will pay a high price for downloading this coronavirus tracking app
-
Android 11 DP2 confirms new file sharing feature: similar to Apple AirDrop
-
Google Will Let Users Resize Picture-In-Picture Window With Android 11 Update
-
Sprint rolls out Android 10 for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
-
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE finally receives EU, Global and Russian stable Android 10 updates
-
What Android looked like before iPhone saved it
-
OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro brings Android March Security patch, screen recording improvement, and more
-
The best 5 Android applications released this week
-
Best Android phone of 2020
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 822 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Best Web Photo Gallery Solutions
There are many web services that allow users to upload pictures to a hosting site. The image host stores the images on its servers, and shows the individual different types of code to allow others to view that image. Popular examples include Flickr, Instagram, Imgur, Photobucket, SmugMug and Snapfish. Most of these solutions provide free storage space, with more features available if you are willing to pay for a premium account. However, there are problems with these solutions. Leaving aside privacy and ownership issues, these services typically do not provide good integration with other platforms. There is a simple alternative which gives you more control and flexibility – self-hosted open source gallery software. Anyone with a large photo collection will know that cataloging and finding a specific picture can be very time consuming. The purpose of this article is to identify Linux software that helps to host, organize, describe and share your collection by using a number of different techniques including tagging and albums. Good software makes the task of deciding which photos to keep and which to delete less time consuming. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 of the most useful open source web photo gallery software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to host and share their photos. We give our strongest recommendation to Piwigo, Coppermine and Zenphoto but each of the solutions has something to offer.
Android Leftovers
New Ryzen Laptop May Released With Manjaro Linux! Conform News!
Ryzen Laptop will be released with Manjaro Linux: It is believed that New Ryzen Laptop may be released with Manjaro Linux Operating System. Manjaro Linux released a teaser about this collaboration on their official twitter page. A few hours before, Team Manjaro Linux updated a tweet on their official twitter web page about the collaboration of Manjaro Linux with Ryzen Gaming Laptops. You can find the official tweet below.
Linux: No need to be afraid of the penguin
According to recent statistics, almost 88% of computers worldwide run Windows while the figure for Linux is around 2%. One of the main reasons is that Windows is often preinstalled on computers and many users know the system already.
Recent comments
2 min 37 sec ago
2 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago