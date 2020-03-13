GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Themes and GObject Class Private Data
-
How does GNOME themes work
The GNOME themes file is essentially a CSS file, done, you can stop reading. There are a few more details you may want to hear about. The theme files describe what your desktop looks like but that is not all. It also contains the artwork needed for it to work. You make all your configuration in the CSS file of your theme. A caveat is that much of the look comes from the GTK 2.0 and GTK 3.0 themes. Another issue is that the standard setup does not allow your own themes, you need to download the User Theme extension to use your own theme. The reason is that the theme files delivered with your distribution are compiled from gresource files. This integrates the themes closer to the development process but has the drawback that making your own requires more programming skills. Documentation is also scarce, for users that is. Development documentation is plentiful.
-
GObject Class Private Data
It can be very handy to store things you might do as meta programming in your GObjectClass‘s private data (See G_TPYE_CLASS_GET_PRIVATE()).
Doing so is perfectly fine, but you need to be aware of how GTypeInstance initialization works. Each of your parent classes instance init functions are called before your subclasses instance init (and in order of the type hierarchy). What might seem non-obvious though is that the GTypeInstance.g_class pointer is updated as each successive _init() function is called.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 685 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Best Web Photo Gallery Solutions
There are many web services that allow users to upload pictures to a hosting site. The image host stores the images on its servers, and shows the individual different types of code to allow others to view that image. Popular examples include Flickr, Instagram, Imgur, Photobucket, SmugMug and Snapfish. Most of these solutions provide free storage space, with more features available if you are willing to pay for a premium account. However, there are problems with these solutions. Leaving aside privacy and ownership issues, these services typically do not provide good integration with other platforms. There is a simple alternative which gives you more control and flexibility – self-hosted open source gallery software. Anyone with a large photo collection will know that cataloging and finding a specific picture can be very time consuming. The purpose of this article is to identify Linux software that helps to host, organize, describe and share your collection by using a number of different techniques including tagging and albums. Good software makes the task of deciding which photos to keep and which to delete less time consuming. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 of the most useful open source web photo gallery software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to host and share their photos. We give our strongest recommendation to Piwigo, Coppermine and Zenphoto but each of the solutions has something to offer.
Android Leftovers
New Ryzen Laptop May Released With Manjaro Linux! Conform News!
Ryzen Laptop will be released with Manjaro Linux: It is believed that New Ryzen Laptop may be released with Manjaro Linux Operating System. Manjaro Linux released a teaser about this collaboration on their official twitter page. A few hours before, Team Manjaro Linux updated a tweet on their official twitter web page about the collaboration of Manjaro Linux with Ryzen Gaming Laptops. You can find the official tweet below.
Linux: No need to be afraid of the penguin
According to recent statistics, almost 88% of computers worldwide run Windows while the figure for Linux is around 2%. One of the main reasons is that Windows is often preinstalled on computers and many users know the system already.
Recent comments
2 min 37 sec ago
2 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago