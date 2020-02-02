Latest in Mesa 20.1 OpenGL Threading "GLTHREAD" Seeing Improvements For Mesa 20.1 Well known open-source AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver developer Marek Olšák has been focusing recently on improvements to glthread for OpenGL threading that is generally able to offer better performance. The Mesa GLTHREAD functionality for OpenGL threading still relies on per-game/application whitelisting but the impact can be significant for many titles. For some games enabling GLTHREAD can mean around a ~30% improvement in frame rates.

Mesa 20.1 So Far Contains Two PCI IDs So Far For Intel Xe Graphics Plus 9 Other Tiger Lake IDs In recent days we have seen Intel refining their list of PCI IDs for the next-gen and highly anticipated "Gen12" graphics within the open-source Linux Mesa 20.1 driver stack. Intel has been adding a few more PCI IDs as part of their Gen12/Tigerlake listing and most notably changing the first product strings to reflect "Xe Graphics".

GnuPG 2.2.20 released Hello! We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release: version 2.2.20. This is maintenace release fixing a minor security problem and adding a new OpenPGP feature. See below for details. About GnuPG =========== The GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG, GPG) is a complete and free implementation of the OpenPGP and S/MIME standards. GnuPG allows to encrypt and sign data and communication, features a versatile key management system as well as access modules for public key directories. GnuPG itself is a command line tool with features for easy integration with other applications. The separate library GPGME provides a uniform API to use the GnuPG engine by software written in common programming languages. A wealth of frontend applications and libraries making use of GnuPG are available. As an universal crypto engine GnuPG provides support for S/MIME and Secure Shell in addition to OpenPGP. GnuPG is Free Software (meaning that it respects your freedom). It can be freely used, modified and distributed under the terms of the GNU General Public License. Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.20 ==================================== * Protect the error counter against overflow to guarantee that the tools can't be tricked into returning success after an error. * gpg: Make really sure that --verify-files always returns an error. * gpg: Fix key listing --with-secret if a pattern is given. [#4061] * gpg: Fix detection of certain keys used as default-key. [#4810] * gpg: Fix default-key selection when a card is available. [#4850] * gpg: Fix key expiration and key usage for keys created with a creation date of zero. [#4670] * gpgsm: Fix import of some CR,LF terminated certificates. [#4847] * gpg: New options --include-key-block and --auto-key-import to allow encrypted replies after an initial signed message. [#4856] * gpg: Allow the use of a fingerprint with --trusted-key. [#4855] * gpg: New property "fpr" for use by --export-filter. * scdaemon: Disable the pinpad if a KDF DO is used. [#4832] * dirmngr: Improve finding OCSP certificates. [#4536] * Avoid build problems with LTO or gcc-10. [#4831] Release-info: https://dev.gnupg.org/T4860 Getting the Software ==================== Please follow the instructions found at <https://gnupg.org/download/> or read on: GnuPG 2.2.20 may be downloaded from one of the GnuPG mirror sites or direct from its primary FTP server. The list of mirrors can be found at <https://gnupg.org/download/mirrors.html>. Note that GnuPG is not available at ftp.gnu.org. The GnuPG source code compressed using BZIP2 and its OpenPGP signature are available here: https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 (6627k) https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2.sig An installer for Windows without any graphical frontend except for a very minimal Pinentry tool is available here: https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe (4144k) https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe.sig The source used to build the Windows installer can be found in the same directory with a ".tar.xz" suffix. A new version of GnuPG's full installer for Windows (aka Gpg4win) featuring several frontends and plugins will be released shortly. Checking the Integrity ====================== In order to check that the version of GnuPG which you are going to install is an original and unmodified one, you can do it in one of the following ways: * If you already have a version of GnuPG installed, you can simply verify the supplied signature. For example to verify the signature of the file gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 you would use this command: gpg --verify gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2.sig gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 This checks whether the signature file matches the source file. You should see a message indicating that the signature is good and made by one or more of the release signing keys. Make sure that this is a valid key, either by matching the shown fingerprint against a trustworthy list of valid release signing keys or by checking that the key has been signed by trustworthy other keys. See the end of this mail for information on the signing keys. * If you are not able to use an existing version of GnuPG, you have to verify the SHA-1 checksum. On Unix systems the command to do this is either "sha1sum" or "shasum". Assuming you downloaded the file gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2, you run the command like this: sha1sum gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 and check that the output matches the next line: d5290f0781df5dc83302127d6065fb59b35e53d7 gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 a8b47222875b31661f79c1e7414657b02b44da78 gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.tar.xz e6547a9bd2cdca3264ccb36d64f755ba6c8da2ba gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe Internationalization ==================== This version of GnuPG has support for 26 languages with Chinese (traditional and simplified), Czech, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian being almost completely translated. Documentation and Support ========================= If you used GnuPG in the past you should read the description of changes and new features at doc/whats-new-in-2.1.txt or online at https://gnupg.org/faq/whats-new-in-2.1.html The file gnupg.info has the complete reference manual of the system. Separate man pages are included as well but they miss some of the details available only in thee manual. The manual is also available online at https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg/ or can be downloaded as PDF at https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg.pdf . You may also want to search the GnuPG mailing list archives or ask on the gnupg-users mailing list for advise on how to solve problems. Most of the new features are around for several years and thus enough public experience is available. https://wiki.gnupg.org has user contributed information around GnuPG and relate software. In case of build problems specific to this release please first check https://dev.gnupg.org/T4860 for updated information. Please consult the archive of the gnupg-users mailing list before reporting a bug: <https://gnupg.org/documentation/mailing-lists.html>. We suggest to send bug reports for a new release to this list in favor of filing a bug at <https://bugs.gnupg.org>. If you need commercial support go to <https://gnupg.com> or <https://gnupg.org/service.html>. If you are a developer and you need a certain feature for your project, please do not hesitate to bring it to the gnupg-devel mailing list for discussion. Thanks ====== Maintenance and development of GnuPG is mostly financed by donations. The GnuPG project currently employs two full-time developers and one contractor. They all work exclusively on GnuPG and closely related software like Libgcrypt, GPGME and Gpg4win. We have to thank all the people who helped the GnuPG project, be it testing, coding, translating, suggesting, auditing, administering the servers, spreading the word, and answering questions on the mailing lists. Many thanks to our numerous financial supporters, both corporate and individuals. Without you it would not be possible to keep GnuPG in a good shape and to address all the small and larger requests made by our users. Thanks. Happy hacking, Your GnuPG hackers p.s. This is an announcement only mailing list. Please send replies only to the gnupg-users'at'gnupg.org mailing list. p.p.s List of Release Signing Keys: To guarantee that a downloaded GnuPG version has not been tampered by malicious entities we provide signature files for all tarballs and binary versions. The keys are also signed by the long term keys of their respective owners. rsa2048 2011-01-12 [expires: 2021-12-31]
Key fingerprint = D869 2123 C406 5DEA 5E0F 3AB5 249B 39D2 4F25 E3B6
Werner Koch (dist sig)

rsa2048 2014-10-29 [expires: 2020-10-30]
Key fingerprint = 031E C253 6E58 0D8E A286 A9F2 2071 B08A 33BD 3F06
NIIBE Yutaka (GnuPG Release Key) <gniibe 'at' fsij.org>

rsa3072 2017-03-17 [expires: 2027-03-15]
Key fingerprint = 5B80 C575 4298 F0CB 55D8 ED6A BCEF 7E29 4B09 2E28
Andre Heinecke (Release Signing Key)

The keys are available at <https://gnupg.org/signature_key.html>
and in any recently released GnuPG tarball in the file g10/distsigkey.gpg .
Note that this mail has been signed by a different key.