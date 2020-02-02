Language Selection

5 Best Remote Desktop (Work from Home) Software of 2020

We list here 5 best and free remote desktop (RDP) software available in 2020 which you can immediately download and use in your Linux systems to connect remote devices - Linux or Windows i.e. you can do work from home by connecting to remote machines.
Hidden Costs of Microsoft Windows

  • Freight forwarding firm Henning Harders hit by Windows ransomware

    Australian freight forwarding and logistics firm Henning Harders has been hit by Windows ransomware, with the company saying that customer data may have been accessed, but that there was no evidence to show such data had been misused.

  • Security News This Week: Ransomware Groups Promise Not to Hit Hospitals Amid Pandemic [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Well, this is... nice? It's definitely something. BleepingComputer reached out to the operators of multiple strains of ransomware, asking if they had plans to stop hitting hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Two of them actually wrote back to say yes, absolutely, they'll take it easy on the health care industry (except pharmaceutical companies) until the Covid-19 situation improves. Please take this with gigantic boulders of salt, especially given that ransomware attackers historically love to go after hospitals. And even if the proprietors of DoppelPaymer and Maze—the two who responded to BleepingComputer–do keep to their word, lots of prolific ransomware remains in play. In fact, hackers hit a Czech hospital earlier this week.

Life Without Google, Google Deals With Intel Defects, Google as a Standard and Google Removes Free Software From Search

                       
  • De-Googling My Life – 2 Years On
                         
                           

    I first started De-Googling my life back in September 2017. It’s now been nearly 2.5 years since I completed that process, so I thought it was time for an update.

    •                  
  • Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed

    Disclosed last week was the Load Value Injection attack affecting Intel CPUs and requiring new mitigations. While the GNU Assembler mitigation options were quickly added, on the LLVM toolchain side the developers there continue evaluating the proposed LVI mitigation along with another option that looks to mitigate more than just LVI. The "SESES" proposal looks more broadly at mitigating CPU side-channel vulnerabilities but with shattering performance hits.  As we outlined when benchmarking the GNU Assembler mitigations for LVI, the software mitigation impact can be quite significant. The assembler work is adding an LFENCE barrier instruction around loads, indirect branches, and RET instructions. The tests on Kabylake found that the mitigated performance overall was about 22% that of the performance without the LVI mitigations. 

  • Updated Basis Universal Yields High Quality Compression, 3~4x Smaller Than JPEG/PNG

    Google and Binomial announced a high quality update to the Basis Universal texture compression format suited for web use-cases. The new high quality Basis Universal codec aims to support the modern high quality format of today's GPUs while having transcoding support for falling back to older GPUs. Images compressed with the new format are three to four times smaller than sending a JPEG or PNG file. The quality of this updated Basis Universal implementation is much greater than what previously has been available while still seeing widespread adoption by the likes of Godot and other game engines and software packages. 

  • Google Removes Official Kodi Download Page After “Bogus” Copyright Complaint

    Google has removed the official Kodi download page from its search results, following a complaint from a copyright holder. The team behind the perfectly legal open-source software is disappointed that they're being inaccurately lumped together with pirate services. The same takedown notice also targeted the VLC media player, but those requests were rejected.

Latest in Mesa 20.1

  • OpenGL Threading "GLTHREAD" Seeing Improvements For Mesa 20.1

    Well known open-source AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver developer Marek Olšák has been focusing recently on improvements to glthread for OpenGL threading that is generally able to offer better performance. The Mesa GLTHREAD functionality for OpenGL threading still relies on per-game/application whitelisting but the impact can be significant for many titles. For some games enabling GLTHREAD can mean around a ~30% improvement in frame rates.

  • Mesa 20.1 So Far Contains Two PCI IDs So Far For Intel Xe Graphics Plus 9 Other Tiger Lake IDs

    In recent days we have seen Intel refining their list of PCI IDs for the next-gen and highly anticipated "Gen12" graphics within the open-source Linux Mesa 20.1 driver stack. Intel has been adding a few more PCI IDs as part of their Gen12/Tigerlake listing and most notably changing the first product strings to reflect "Xe Graphics".

GnuPG 2.2.20 released

Hello!

We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release:
version 2.2.20.  This is maintenace release fixing a minor security
problem and adding a new OpenPGP feature.  See below for details.


About GnuPG
===========

The GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG, GPG) is a complete and free implementation
of the OpenPGP and S/MIME standards.

GnuPG allows to encrypt and sign data and communication, features a
versatile key management system as well as access modules for public key
directories.  GnuPG itself is a command line tool with features for easy
integration with other applications.  The separate library GPGME provides
a uniform API to use the GnuPG engine by software written in common
programming languages.  A wealth of frontend applications and libraries
making use of GnuPG are available.  As an universal crypto engine GnuPG
provides support for S/MIME and Secure Shell in addition to OpenPGP.

GnuPG is Free Software (meaning that it respects your freedom).  It can
be freely used, modified and distributed under the terms of the GNU
General Public License.


Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.20
====================================

  * Protect the error counter against overflow to guarantee that the
    tools can't be tricked into returning success after an error.

  * gpg: Make really sure that --verify-files always returns an error.

  * gpg: Fix key listing --with-secret if a pattern is given.  [#4061]

  * gpg: Fix detection of certain keys used as default-key.  [#4810]

  * gpg: Fix default-key selection when a card is available.  [#4850]

  * gpg: Fix key expiration and key usage for keys created with a
    creation date of zero.  [#4670]

  * gpgsm: Fix import of some CR,LF terminated certificates.  [#4847]

  * gpg: New options --include-key-block and --auto-key-import to
    allow encrypted replies after an initial signed message.  [#4856]

  * gpg: Allow the use of a fingerprint with --trusted-key. [#4855]

  * gpg: New property "fpr" for use by --export-filter.

  * scdaemon: Disable the pinpad if a KDF DO is used.  [#4832]

  * dirmngr: Improve finding OCSP certificates.  [#4536]

  * Avoid build problems with LTO or gcc-10. [#4831]

  Release-info: https://dev.gnupg.org/T4860


Getting the Software
====================

Please follow the instructions found at <https://gnupg.org/download/> or
read on:

GnuPG 2.2.20 may be downloaded from one of the GnuPG mirror sites or
direct from its primary FTP server.  The list of mirrors can be found at
<https://gnupg.org/download/mirrors.html>.  Note that GnuPG is not
available at ftp.gnu.org.

The GnuPG source code compressed using BZIP2 and its OpenPGP signature
are available here:

 https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 (6627k)
 https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2.sig

An installer for Windows without any graphical frontend except for a
very minimal Pinentry tool is available here:

 https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe (4144k)
 https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe.sig

The source used to build the Windows installer can be found in the same
directory with a ".tar.xz" suffix.

A new version of GnuPG's full installer for Windows (aka Gpg4win)
featuring several frontends and plugins will be released shortly.


Checking the Integrity
======================

In order to check that the version of GnuPG which you are going to
install is an original and unmodified one, you can do it in one of
the following ways:

 * If you already have a version of GnuPG installed, you can simply
   verify the supplied signature.  For example to verify the signature
   of the file gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2 you would use this command:

     gpg --verify gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2.sig gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2

   This checks whether the signature file matches the source file.
   You should see a message indicating that the signature is good and
   made by one or more of the release signing keys.  Make sure that
   this is a valid key, either by matching the shown fingerprint
   against a trustworthy list of valid release signing keys or by
   checking that the key has been signed by trustworthy other keys.
   See the end of this mail for information on the signing keys.

 * If you are not able to use an existing version of GnuPG, you have
   to verify the SHA-1 checksum.  On Unix systems the command to do
   this is either "sha1sum" or "shasum".  Assuming you downloaded the
   file gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2, you run the command like this:

     sha1sum gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2

   and check that the output matches the next line:

d5290f0781df5dc83302127d6065fb59b35e53d7  gnupg-2.2.20.tar.bz2
a8b47222875b31661f79c1e7414657b02b44da78  gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.tar.xz
e6547a9bd2cdca3264ccb36d64f755ba6c8da2ba  gnupg-w32-2.2.20_20200320.exe


Internationalization
====================

This version of GnuPG has support for 26 languages with Chinese
(traditional and simplified), Czech, French, German, Japanese,
Norwegian, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian being almost completely
translated.


Documentation and Support
=========================

If you used GnuPG in the past you should read the description of
changes and new features at doc/whats-new-in-2.1.txt or online at

  https://gnupg.org/faq/whats-new-in-2.1.html

The file gnupg.info has the complete reference manual of the system.
Separate man pages are included as well but they miss some of the
details available only in thee manual.  The manual is also available
online at

  https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg/

or can be downloaded as PDF at

  https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg.pdf .

You may also want to search the GnuPG mailing list archives or ask on
the gnupg-users mailing list for advise on how to solve problems.  Most
of the new features are around for several years and thus enough public
experience is available.  https://wiki.gnupg.org has user contributed
information around GnuPG and relate software.

In case of build problems specific to this release please first check
https://dev.gnupg.org/T4860 for updated information.

Please consult the archive of the gnupg-users mailing list before
reporting a bug: <https://gnupg.org/documentation/mailing-lists.html>.
We suggest to send bug reports for a new release to this list in favor
of filing a bug at <https://bugs.gnupg.org>.  If you need commercial
support go to <https://gnupg.com> or <https://gnupg.org/service.html>.

If you are a developer and you need a certain feature for your project,
please do not hesitate to bring it to the gnupg-devel mailing list for
discussion.


Thanks
======

Maintenance and development of GnuPG is mostly financed by donations.
The GnuPG project currently employs two full-time developers and one
contractor.  They all work exclusively on GnuPG and closely related
software like Libgcrypt, GPGME and Gpg4win.

We have to thank all the people who helped the GnuPG project, be it
testing, coding, translating, suggesting, auditing, administering the
servers, spreading the word, and answering questions on the mailing
lists.

Many thanks to our numerous financial supporters, both corporate and
individuals.  Without you it would not be possible to keep GnuPG in a
good shape and to address all the small and larger requests made by our
users.  Thanks.


Happy hacking,

   Your GnuPG hackers



p.s.
This is an announcement only mailing list.  Please send replies only to
the gnupg-users'at'gnupg.org mailing list.

p.p.s
List of Release Signing Keys:
To guarantee that a downloaded GnuPG version has not been tampered by
malicious entities we provide signature files for all tarballs and
binary versions.  The keys are also signed by the long term keys of
their respective owners.  Current releases are signed by one or more
of these three keys:

  rsa2048 2011-01-12 [expires: 2021-12-31]
  Key fingerprint = D869 2123 C406 5DEA 5E0F  3AB5 249B 39D2 4F25 E3B6
  Werner Koch (dist sig)

  rsa2048 2014-10-29 [expires: 2020-10-30]
  Key fingerprint = 031E C253 6E58 0D8E A286  A9F2 2071 B08A 33BD 3F06
  NIIBE Yutaka (GnuPG Release Key) <gniibe 'at' fsij.org>

  rsa3072 2017-03-17 [expires: 2027-03-15]
  Key fingerprint = 5B80 C575 4298 F0CB 55D8  ED6A BCEF 7E29 4B09 2E28
  Andre Heinecke (Release Signing Key)

The keys are available at <https://gnupg.org/signature_key.html> and
in any recently released GnuPG tarball in the file g10/distsigkey.gpg .
Note that this mail has been signed by a different key.
Read more Also: GNU PG 2.2.20 Released Today! What New in GNU PG 2.2.20?

