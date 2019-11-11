Snap or Snapd 2.44.1 Stable Version Released Today & May Be Loaded on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Snapd 2.44.1 Released: SNAP is one of the best Package management system used by GNU and Linux. Snap is an open-source platform which allows developers all around the world to develop their own applications. Most commonly using snap applications by Linux users are “VLC, VS Code, Shot cut, Firefox, Chromium, Postman and Many more“. Ubuntu adopts snap package management system in the year of 2016, and they released the stable version of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with preinstalled snap package management system.

Google's Latest Openwashing Efforts Google Teams Open-Source Object Detection Tool Members from the Google Brain and Google AI teams have announced they have open-sourced EfficientDet, an AI-powered tool that allows for state-of-the-art object detection with more efficient use of compute power.

Google AI open-sources EfficientDet for state-of-the-art object detection Members of the Google Brain team and Google AI this week open-sourced EfficientDet, an AI tool that achieves state-of-the-art object detection while using less compute. Creators of the system say it also achieves faster performance when used with CPUs or GPUs than other popular objection detection models like YOLO or AmoebaNet.

Google launches open-source tool against USB keystroke injection attacks - Video

Google Open-Sources Pigweed, a Collection of Embedded Libraries Google filed a trademark for a “computer operating software” named Pigweed last month. While most of us were guessing it could either be a new name for Fuchsia OS or a brand-new operating system, Google has now shed some light into Pigweed – an open-source collection of embedded libraries.

Google open-sources Pigweed, a collection of microcontroller modules for device developers Google today open-sourced Pigweed, a collection of microcontroller modules designed for developers using 32-bit devices. They’re intended to enable faster and more reliable development on microcontrollers — i.e., the small computers embedded within single circuit chips. Assuming it works as advertised, Pigweed could accelerate the development of hardware in a range of industries, from smart home and manufacturing to robotics, automotive, and even telecommunications.

Google reveals Pigweed, open source modules for embedded development, not an OS Last month, Google was found to have filed a trademark for an “operating system” by the name of “Pigweed.” Today, Google is officially taking the wraps off of Pigweed, a collection of open source libraries or “modules” for developers who work on embedded devices — not an operating system. [...] So let’s take a look at the reality of what Pigweed is. At the project’s early stage of development, Pigweed is simply a collection of tools and libraries, which Google has taken to calling “modules,” each individually designed to help solve a problem faced by developers of embedded devices. More specifically, Pigweed targets developers who work with 32-bit microcontrollers. One module, “pw_env_setup,” is designed solely to help you get your computer ready for development as quickly and easily as possible, downloading the most common tools you’ll need and installing them in a virtual environment. Meanwhile, another module, “pw_watch,” automatically builds and tests your code when you save changes, constantly checking for any potential errors.