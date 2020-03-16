Snapd 2.44.1 Released: SNAP is one of the best Package management system used by GNU and Linux. Snap is an open-source platform which allows developers all around the world to develop their own applications. Most commonly using snap applications by Linux users are “VLC, VS Code, Shot cut, Firefox, Chromium, Postman and Many more“. Ubuntu adopts snap package management system in the year of 2016, and they released the stable version of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with preinstalled snap package management system.

Treedy's, the technology market-leader in ensuring the right clothing size for customers via instantaneous, fully-clothed and precise scanning technology, today announced it is making available its 1st generation software as open-source in order to facilitate access to its cutting edge quality 3D scans by research institutions, universities and other non-profit organisations.

Code is not usually on a piranha’s menu, but this predatory fish is different: Uber has open sourced Piranha for automatically deleting feature flags that are no longer needed. The corresponding code is deleted as well. Let’s see how that works and when to use Piranha. [...] Find out more about Piranha on the Uber blog and get it on GitHub.

Piranha is available on GitHub. The tool currently supports the Objective-C, Swift and Java programming languages, a list Uber’s engineers hope will grow now that outside developers have an opportunity to contribute to the project.

Your personality could significantly impact your ability to contribute to open source projects, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Waterloo. Open source projects are online spaces where software developers work together to improve computer code that is made available to anyone. Each project is managed by a person whose job it is to accept or reject the offer of help from a software developer. In a recent study, the Waterloo researchers found that social factors, such as past experience, remain the most influential element in the acceptance or rejection of online contributors’ work. But they also found that personality traits are an essential part of the decision.