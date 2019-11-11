Comprehensive List of Web Browsers for Ubuntu
In today’s modern age, there are a lot of web browsers to choose from, each offering something unique. To enjoy a great browsing experience, you must choose the right browser according to your needs. The following is a comprehensive list of web browsers for Ubuntu.
Firefox is and has always been the default web browser of Ubuntu. Founded in September of 2002, Firefox is a robust web browser. It is the main competitor of Chrome. In terms of privacy, it knocks Google out of the park. Firefox was declining, but it redeemed itself after it’s quantum update offering users a new beautiful UI and a lot of solid features. It also offers a lot of plugins.
