Audacious 4.0 released This release switches to Qt 5 by default. The Qt UI has become quite polished by now. It will be quite familiar to users of the GTK2 UI, but it also brings a few nice-to-have improvements, such as a playlist view that is easier to navigate and sort. GTK2 remains available and supported as a build option, but new features will only be added to the Qt UI going forward. Some things that we wanted to get finished didn't make it into this release. In particular, the Qt port of the Winamp-like UI is still missing some key features such the Jump to Song window. Users of the Winamp-like UI may want to continue using GTK2 for now. The Windows builds are also still using GTK2, until some Windows-specific font size issues (on displays greater than 96 DPI) can be worked out in the Qt version. Also: Audacious 4.0 Released with Qt5 UI [How to Install]

OSS Leftovers SAS expert says companies should embrace open source software We’re increasingly seeing analytical models being developed in open source and it’s easy to understand why. If as an organisation you’re hoping to perform as an agile company, developing in open source is attractive, not least because an open source environment supports rapid and agile development of projects and models. The skills we see emerging from universities into our industry and professional environment, are supporting this trend, with a marked upturn in graduates with the skills for developing in open source software, using widely available programmes like Python and R. It’s rapidly becoming a tired cliché, but one thing remains true – data is the new oil. Open source provides an open space to tackle new challenges, to explore the data and see what answers it contains.

Say hello to Soteria – an upcoming free and open source BioProtect XS alternative Security on our smartphones is very important, today more than ever. Our phones have gotten more and more powerful over the years and we store some of our most personal content on them. As a result of this need, we have seen operating systems going hard on permissions, being as strict as possible so a rogue app does not access content on our phones that it is not supposed to access.

Here’s an Ethical Open-Source Alternative to Alexa The information age is all about the growth and spread of data, we were told, but somehow the sacred, private mundane was supposed to be left off the table. Not so much. Wherever there are privacy concerns and fears of big tech, however, there is a scrappy open-source alternative. In the case of digital assistants, one of the major open-source efforts is Mycroft AI. Mycroft is a digital assistant like Alexa or the Google Assistant, created by a company that has been working to get a consumer-grade product out the door since a 2018 Kickstarter campaign raised $400,000. As of this writing, the hardware has been delayed, but the software (which can be downloaded for free) is very much available.

Teach From Home: WeSchool Brings Italy's Classrooms Online with 8x8 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Italy-based classroom collaboration platform WeSchool is now using 8x8’s Jitsi.org open-source video conferencing solution to connect Italy’s teachers and students.

