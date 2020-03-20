Fedora 32 New Features, Release Dates
EarlyOOM enabled by default
In the new Fedora 32 Workstation Beta, EarlyOOM is enabled by default. EarlyOOM helps to recover from out of memory situations sooner, rather than the typical complete system hang in which the user has no other choice but to force power off.
When your system’s RAM and swap use go below 10% and 5%, EarlyOOM starts initiating termination and kill signals to processes.
More Improvements
Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid-state drives.
GNOME 3.36
This release brings the latest GNOME 3.36, the newest release of GNOME desktop. GNOME 3.36 brings major performance improvements eliminating lags in desktop, Do Not Disturb button in the notification, settings improvements and many more.
