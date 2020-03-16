Openwashing Leftovers
OpenLicht is developing the light of tomorrow: Light innovation thanks to open source and artificial intelligence (AI)
The research project OpenLicht was launched in September 2016 and stands for the design of smart, customized light solutions based on open source and new materials. OpenLicht was funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), with the goal of enabling new forms of collaboration between science, business, maker and startup community. Infineon Technologies AG is supervising the project in close cooperation with Bernitz Electronics GmbH, Deggendorf Institute of Technology and the Technical University of Dresden.
What Is The Open Compute Project? [Ed: This is Microsoft and Facebook openwash of mass surveillance using proprietary programs]
The Role Of Open Source In Digital Transformation [Ed: When the media wants to 'understand' Open Source, so it is asking Microsoft (the prime opponent of it) and quotes people from proprietary software teams, namely GitHub. The narrative is stolen, lies spread.]
Security Scanner Targets Container Image Registries
Open-source security tools for cloud and container applications
Codario.io makes open source security easy
How Fastly Is Looking to Define Edge Cloud
A lot of it is open source at this point. The stuff that we've built has been almost entirely open source.
To me that's … the core thing that I hope will make us successful. … We recently started the Bytecode Alliance with Mozilla, Intel and Red Hat, working together on some of the infrastructure for WebAssembly. The whole idea is to create the foundations that other people can then use.
OpenBridge launches open source design guideline for digital user interfaces
The OpenBridge consortium has just released open source design guideline for maritime digital user interfaces.
Review: Anarchy Linux 1.0.10
Anarchy Linux is an Arch-based distribution that provides a custom installation script designed to quickly configure and install Arch. The Anarchy Linux ISO is 665MB and the installation process requires an Internet connection to download packages. Basically, Anarchy fully automates many steps of the Arch install process. Selecting options in Anarchy's installer is all that is required to get a system up and running. Most of the steps in the text-mode installer are the same as the ones presented when installing almost any Linux distribution, but Anarchy does provide more customization options when it comes to software selection and configuration. [...] Anarchy Linux is a good way to quickly get Arch installed and configured. I have some issues with some of the customization choices made in the customized desktops, and not all the desktop options are equal, but the Desktop and Desktop LTS options do provide a good experience. The installer could fail a little more cleanly when it cannot download a package, but when the installer works, it works well. However, the Server and Server LTS options need work. Finally, the Advanced option works great (though the same "fails completely when it cannot download a package" issue also applies here) and is perfect for users who want to customize an Arch install without having to do all the work by hand. Overall, Anarchy Linux a good distribution that needs just a little more polish, which, hopefully, will come as more people use Anarchy and file bug reports.
today's howtos
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: FuryBSD, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
5 Best PDF Editors for Linux You Should Try in 2020
Whether you know a lot about computers or you only know as little as you can get by with, you recognize what a PDF File format is. It’s the document format that has made digital documents widely acceptable. No matter where it was created or using what, a PDF document always looks the same as long as you have software that can read a PDF file. Naturally, PDF is also a popular file format on Linux and there are many PDF Editors on the platform as a result. Here are some of the best PDF editors for Linux, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions. Try the following PDF editing apps and also check out these best application launchers for Linux.
