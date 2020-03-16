FOSS in Finance (Leftovers)
-
EY Japan to Fight Counterfeit Sake With Blockchain
EY Japan, the Japanese branch of global accountancy firm Ernst & Young, has announced plans to launch a blockchain system for tracking Japanese sake and fruit and preventing the sale of fraudulent or counterfeit products.
According to Asian Nikkei Review, EY Japan’s SAKE Blockchain will be rolled out across Asia once the threat of the coronavirus and a stable business environment has been reestablished in the region.
-
dfuse’s blockchain application development stack goes open-source
dfuse, a provider of blockchain APIs, today announced the open-sourcing of its blockchain data stack. Core components of the dfuse stack will be open-sourced first for EOSIO networks; with Block.one, creators of the EOSIO protocol, supporting the solution.
-
dfuse Open Sources Blockchain Development Stack to Provide Higher-Order Blockchain Data Services
-
Gitcoin Teams Up With ETCLabs for Crypto Bounty Payments in ETC
Crypto bounty payment platform Gitcoin announced it has enabled contributor payouts in Ethereum Classic (ETC).
In partnership with Ethereum Classic Labs, bounty seekers now have the option to receive pay in ETC for their work on various open-sourced projects, Ethereum Classic Labs said in a March 16 announcement.
The ETC core team confirmed to Cointelegraph that this partnership provides the option for ETC payout, regardless of the project being worked on. “This allows hunters to receive pay in ETC for our bounties and enables people who want to pay in ETC to do so,” the team said in an email.
-
Why Gitcoin will match $100,000 in donations to fight the coronavirus
Open-source crypto bounties platform Gitcoin’s fifth round of grants includes a section dedicated to causes that help fight the coronavirus. Grants are due to be allocated on Monday, the project announced on Twitter, and the company will match donations with $100,000 of its own money.
-
Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
To stay competitive, especially with digital startups unencumbered by legacy systems, traditional financial institutions (FIs) need to deliver seamless customer services to individual consumers and enterprise customers alike.
To that end, Vincent Caldeira, chief technologist for FSI in APAC for Red Hat told PYMNTS, FIs — especially incumbent FIs — are facing rapid changes in payments that demand they modernize payments processing, embedding new functionality along the way.
Drilling down a bit, Caldeira said that the speeds of money transfers themselves are increasing across any number of use cases and verticals, and crossing borders with growing frequency.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 798 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Review: Anarchy Linux 1.0.10
Anarchy Linux is an Arch-based distribution that provides a custom installation script designed to quickly configure and install Arch. The Anarchy Linux ISO is 665MB and the installation process requires an Internet connection to download packages. Basically, Anarchy fully automates many steps of the Arch install process. Selecting options in Anarchy's installer is all that is required to get a system up and running. Most of the steps in the text-mode installer are the same as the ones presented when installing almost any Linux distribution, but Anarchy does provide more customization options when it comes to software selection and configuration. [...] Anarchy Linux is a good way to quickly get Arch installed and configured. I have some issues with some of the customization choices made in the customized desktops, and not all the desktop options are equal, but the Desktop and Desktop LTS options do provide a good experience. The installer could fail a little more cleanly when it cannot download a package, but when the installer works, it works well. However, the Server and Server LTS options need work. Finally, the Advanced option works great (though the same "fails completely when it cannot download a package" issue also applies here) and is perfect for users who want to customize an Arch install without having to do all the work by hand. Overall, Anarchy Linux a good distribution that needs just a little more polish, which, hopefully, will come as more people use Anarchy and file bug reports.
today's howtos
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: FuryBSD, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
5 Best PDF Editors for Linux You Should Try in 2020
Whether you know a lot about computers or you only know as little as you can get by with, you recognize what a PDF File format is. It’s the document format that has made digital documents widely acceptable. No matter where it was created or using what, a PDF document always looks the same as long as you have software that can read a PDF file. Naturally, PDF is also a popular file format on Linux and there are many PDF Editors on the platform as a result. Here are some of the best PDF editors for Linux, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions. Try the following PDF editing apps and also check out these best application launchers for Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago