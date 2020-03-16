OSS Leftovers
-
ING Open-Sources Lion, Its White-Label Web Component Library – Q&A with Thomas Allmer
ING recently open-sourced Lion, ING's core library of web components. Web Components, since their inception eight years ago, strive to provide a standard component model for the Web. Design systems have emerged as a natural use case for web components. It is in this context that InfoQ interviewed Thomas Allmer, core Lion contributor, on the motivation behind ING's open-source move, the Lion component library and its design goals, and the benefits for the community of developers at large. Answers have been edited for clarity.
-
Altiostar: Open RAN, virtualization ‘not pie in the sky’
Citing what he calls “incomplete information” circulating among industry and U.S. policy makers, Altiostar’s Thierry Maupilé said he wants to clarify a few things about the movement to open RAN and virtualized networks: It’s not for tomorrow and the future, but for the here and now.
“This is not pie in the sky,” he said. “This is real innovation which is deployed, working and performing extremely well.”
While Maupilé said he’s heard this “incomplete information” in various venues, Nokia’s CTO for North America, Mike Murphy, told lawmakers a couple weeks ago that there is limited maturity in both ORAN as specified by the ORAN Alliance and RAN virtualization. He was urging them not to put open RAN burdens on rural carriers, which are the least capable of being early adopters.
-
Deep learning platform Atlas is now open source
The deep learning company Dessa has open sourced Atlas, a deep learning platform. Though currently still in beta mode, it is designed to make running, evaluating and deploying deep learning projects easier. It works on macOS, Linux and Windows, and offers TensorBoard integration. Let’s take a closer look.
-
Open Source and Cloud: A Power Couple in Financial Services
Open source technologies are increasingly attractive to financial services firms. They are in broader usage across the sector as they are more widely available and are easy to adopt, lowering the barriers for usage in new projects.
-
Quantopian vs. TradeStationhttps://www.benzinga.com/money/quantopian-vs-tradestation/
Open-source and closed-source coding both play major roles in online securities trading. Open-source software can be accessed by the public, so it is always changing. On the other hand, closed source software is proprietary and the code is closely guarded. The best software choice isn’t always obvious, and both open-source and closed-source software offer advantages.
-
8 top open-source community and data tools
More than a decade ago, the software development community realized that recoding popular and or useful methods over and over was not an efficient use of time and developed libraries that their peers could use to call methods that have been circulated time after time. These libraries were not developed by companies paying employees, but rather individual contributors from all over the world working on library development for the greater good of the data science and software development community.
Companies like Google and Amazon are also heavily involved in the open-source community – more than that, they were largely responsible for its inception. They were among the first firms to realize that intellectual property is far less useful today than data and collaboration and by open sourcing their tools and technologies, they enabled developers to build upon and augment them, thus kickstarting the open-source community on which many of us now rely. Thanks to this community, any firm wishing to take advantage of AI and machine learning tools can do so, so long as the right use case has been identified.
-
Mattermost CEO Ian Tien on building a successful remote team
Mattermost is pretty open about what it is: an open-source, self-hosted alternative to Slack.
The team didn’t originally set out to build a messaging tool at all; they wanted to build video games. A few years and one huge pivot later, they’re powering messaging and collaboration for companies like Samsung, Daimler, SAP and Cigna — and they got there without ever actually having an office. All of Mattermost’s 100+ employees have been fully remote from the beginning.
I hopped on a chat with Mattermost CEO and co-founder Ian Tien to talk about how they decided to go full-remote before it was really a thing, what it takes to make a remote team successful and his hopes for the growing number of remote companies. Here’s our chat, edited lightly for brevity and clarity.
TechCrunch: Tell me a bit about Mattermost’s origin story. You didn’t originally set out to build a communication platform, right?
Ian Tien: Yeah! So, when we started incorporating the company, we were doing video games — we were doing an HTML5 game engine.
-
RDK present on 60 mln devices, developing open source software for connected cameras
RDK Management said its software now powers 60 million devices worldwide, up from 50 million the year before. RDK is an open source software platform that standardises core functions used in broadband, video and IoT connected devices. This allows services providers to develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. The software also lets providers control their device diagnostics data, business models and apps.
-
Rise of Ethical Source Software Licenses [Ed: This is an attack on Free software, disguised as "ethical" -- neither desirable nor enforceable]
In spring 2018, Google quietly removed the company’s unofficial motto "don't be evil" from the preface of Google’s Code of Conduct. Although the tech giant retained the phrase in the Code of Conduct's concluding statement, to some industry watchers the move was indicative of the larger technology sector's shift away from ethical guiding principles.
In response to this perceived shift, software developers active in the free and open source software (FOSS) community began creating licenses that condition the use, modification, and distribution of free software on the licensee acting in an ethical manner. These "ethical source licenses" have sparked debate within the FOSS community about whether the licenses are consistent with open source software principles and whether commercial enterprises will use software licensed subject to ethical restrictions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 909 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Review: Anarchy Linux 1.0.10
Anarchy Linux is an Arch-based distribution that provides a custom installation script designed to quickly configure and install Arch. The Anarchy Linux ISO is 665MB and the installation process requires an Internet connection to download packages. Basically, Anarchy fully automates many steps of the Arch install process. Selecting options in Anarchy's installer is all that is required to get a system up and running. Most of the steps in the text-mode installer are the same as the ones presented when installing almost any Linux distribution, but Anarchy does provide more customization options when it comes to software selection and configuration. [...] Anarchy Linux is a good way to quickly get Arch installed and configured. I have some issues with some of the customization choices made in the customized desktops, and not all the desktop options are equal, but the Desktop and Desktop LTS options do provide a good experience. The installer could fail a little more cleanly when it cannot download a package, but when the installer works, it works well. However, the Server and Server LTS options need work. Finally, the Advanced option works great (though the same "fails completely when it cannot download a package" issue also applies here) and is perfect for users who want to customize an Arch install without having to do all the work by hand. Overall, Anarchy Linux a good distribution that needs just a little more polish, which, hopefully, will come as more people use Anarchy and file bug reports.
today's howtos
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: FuryBSD, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
5 Best PDF Editors for Linux You Should Try in 2020
Whether you know a lot about computers or you only know as little as you can get by with, you recognize what a PDF File format is. It’s the document format that has made digital documents widely acceptable. No matter where it was created or using what, a PDF document always looks the same as long as you have software that can read a PDF file. Naturally, PDF is also a popular file format on Linux and there are many PDF Editors on the platform as a result. Here are some of the best PDF editors for Linux, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions. Try the following PDF editing apps and also check out these best application launchers for Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago