Audacious 4.0 Released With Qt 5 Code Revamp and More New Features
Audacious is an open-source audio player available for multiple platforms that include Linux. Almost after 2 years of its last major release, Audacious 4.0 has arrived with some big changes.
Android Leftovers
Escuelas Linux 6.8 Arrives with Linux Kernel 5.3, Latest Apps
Escuelas Linux 6.8 comes five weeks after the release of Escuelas Linux 6.7 with an updated base from Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system. This means that Escuelas Linux is now powered by Linux kernel 5.3, which dramatically improves hardware support. On top of the new Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS base, this release comes with some of the latest educational apps. Among these, there’s the LibreOffice 6.4.1 office suite, OpenShot 2.5.1 video editor, Mixxx 2.2.3 DJ software, Semantik 1.2.4 mind-mapping app, and eXeLearning 2.5 free interactive resources app.
Today in Techrights
Qt 5.15 Beta 2 Released For This Last Big Update Before Qt 6
The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.15 tool-kit is now available for testing. Qt 5.15 is the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship around November. Qt 5.15 on the graphics front has been working on improved Qt 3D profiling as well as isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in. Also significant on the graphics front is Qt 5.15 having experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Direct: [Development] Qt 5.15.0-beta2 released
