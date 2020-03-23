Wavemon – Display Live WiFi Signal Strength in Terminal

Looking for a wireless network manager? Wavemon is a command line ncurses-based wireless network monitoring application for Linux. Wavemon displays live signal and noise levels, packet statistics, device configuration and network parameters of your wireless network hardware. It should work with all devices supported by the Linux kernel.

Relax-and-Recover – Backup and Recover a Linux System

Relax-and-Recover (ReaR in short) is a simple yet powerful, easy-to-setup, full-featured and leading open-source bare metal disaster recovery and system migration solution, written in Bash. It is a modular and configurable framework with numerous ready-to-use workflows for common situations. ReaR creates a bootable rescue system and/or system backup in various formats. You can boot your bare metal server using the rescue system image and initiate a system restore from the backup. It can restore to different hardware where necessary, hence it can also be employed as a system migration tool.

