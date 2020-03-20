Games Leftovers
-
The Forest VR | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play
The Forest VR running through Steam Play (Proton) Unsure of the Proton version as this is some old footage I found that I hadn't edited.
-
Indie short FPS 'Monument' has an overhaul update almost five years after the original release
Monument is an indie FPS that was released in June 2015 to meet 'mostly positive' reviews on Steam. Still, beyond the user reviews, it received considerable criticism on its forum page due to various issues both gameplay and technical.
[...]
Although uncommon, they aren’t the only developers doing this. Even Valve is addressing the problems that a previous title had, and I always remember how another FPS called Eldritch was updated out of the blue, and for that one I originally couldn’t play it due to constant stuttering, but now it works flawlessly. So I definitely commend these efforts.
-
A NES Motherboard For The Open Source Generation
As the original hardware from the golden era of 8-bit computer gaming becomes a bit long in the tooth, keeping it alive has become something of a concern for enthusiasts. There have been a succession of remanufactured parts for many of the major platforms of the day, and now thanks to [Redherring32] it’s the turn of the NES console.
The OpenTendo is a completely open-source replacement for an original front-loading Nintendo Entertainment System motherboard, using both original or after-market Nintendo CPU and PPU chips, and other still readily available components. It doesn’t incorporate Nintendo’s CIC lockout chip — Drew Littrell wrote a great article on how that security feature worked — but if you really need the authenticity there is also the NullCIC project that can simulate that component.
-
Pro drivers are competing with gamers after F1 and NASCAR canceled races
The first few of these substitute sim races, held last weekend, were successful in ways that surprised even the organizers. Now, many of the people who put them on have spent the intervening week trying to figure out how to use that momentum to fill the gap left by real world racing, as fans around the world hole up at home in a collective attempt to slow the spread of a global virus.
-
Brilliant 2D racer 'Bloody Rally Show' has a big permanent price drop
Kodo Linija have given Bloody Rally Show quite a big permanent price drop, as they're no longer going to rely on it for their main income.
In an announcement on Steam they mentioned that they will continue to work on the game (although part-time now). Originally priced at $20 / $16 it's now $13.99 / £10.99, they said it was "relatively expensive before" as they felt all the effort they put in was worth that much and so far most people agree with it having a "Very Positive" rating on Steam. However, they've not been happy with how it sold "less copies in first month than successful indie games sell in first couple of hours".
-
Half-Life: Alyx arrives today (Linux should come later) and CS:GO gets Alyx cosmetics
As Half-Life: Alyx arrives today, just a reminder that it should hopefully be coming to Linux in a post-release update. On top of that, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive got some fancy cosmetics for it.
This is one of the biggest things Valve has done in a very long time, there's going to be a lot of eyes on them from everywhere. With Virtual Reality currently a niche market (just like Linux gaming…), it definitely will be interesting to see the reception to such a big series going into VR and only VR since it requires a headset. If it does well, I think it's safe to say Valve will be doing more. Once Valve communicate when they expect a Linux build and Vulkan support to land for Half-Life: Alyx, we will let you know.
If you do own a VR kit and plan to play Half-Life: Alyx, please do note in the comments your experiences with it, I've no doubt plenty of people will be watching and wanting to know.
-
Core Defense: Prelude is out giving you a taste of Tower Defense mixed with a little deck-building
With the full Core Defense game currently in development, they decided to release Core Defense: Prelude for free to give players a taste of Tower Defense and deck-building.
It's a strange, yet quite brilliant idea blending these two different gameplay mechanics together. Usually in a Tower Defense game you will have set locations to place towers, and you would unlock them gradually across a campaign. In Core Defense: Prelude, you earn everything as you play through, unlocking more towers and upgrades after each wave is dealt with. Not only do you choose everything between waves, you also get to entirely reposition all your pieces before an enemy wave too, so you can try out all sorts of combinations.
-
Steam and CS:GO break records again, plus a look over February's top releases
If this seems like a bit of Déjà vu you would be right, as both Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have repeatedly smashed user records lately.
Back in February and again earlier this month, both of them smashed one concurrent user record after another. Around 18 hours ago, Steam broke through the all-time peak record again hitting 22,678,529 online with over 7 million in-game at the time. Not long after that happened, CS:GO broke it's own concurrent user record online with 1,102,067.
It's probably quite safe to say now a lot of this is due to the Coronavirus, as many more people are being forced to stay home (and so plenty playing games).
-
Lair of the Clockwork God, Darklands and NAM arrive on GOG with Linux builds
Turns out we missed some rather interesting DRM-free releases over GOG recently. Not only do they continue adding new and interesting indie games, they're also getting more classics revived too.
Firstly, the really fun Lair of the Clockwork God from Size Five Games that mixes together a platformer with a point and click adventure as you play with two very different characters is now available on GOG.com. I've had a huge amount of fun with it, the comedy is definitely on-point and quite self-aware to the point that it's repeatedly made me laugh. You also get Devil's Kiss, the prequel Visual Novel with it free.
-
If you have problems with the Paradox Launcher, there's now an open source alternative
Cities: Skylines, Stellaris and more now use the Paradox Launcher and for quite a lot of people it has caused some problems. Now, there's an alternative.
Enter "Not Paradox Launcher", yes that's the actual name. As amusing as that is, this open source alternative was originally made for Windows but now it also has Linux support and in my own little testing it works quite well across multiple Paradox titles.
It's designed to use lower memory than the existing launcher, it can auto-start your game instead of clicking through more buttons, no data collection, no user accounts needed, can auto-load your last saved game and more. Quite a useful little open source application.
-
Android Leftovers
Escuelas Linux 6.8 Arrives with Linux Kernel 5.3, Latest Apps
Escuelas Linux 6.8 comes five weeks after the release of Escuelas Linux 6.7 with an updated base from Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system. This means that Escuelas Linux is now powered by Linux kernel 5.3, which dramatically improves hardware support. On top of the new Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS base, this release comes with some of the latest educational apps. Among these, there’s the LibreOffice 6.4.1 office suite, OpenShot 2.5.1 video editor, Mixxx 2.2.3 DJ software, Semantik 1.2.4 mind-mapping app, and eXeLearning 2.5 free interactive resources app.
Today in Techrights
Qt 5.15 Beta 2 Released For This Last Big Update Before Qt 6
The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.15 tool-kit is now available for testing. Qt 5.15 is the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship around November. Qt 5.15 on the graphics front has been working on improved Qt 3D profiling as well as isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in. Also significant on the graphics front is Qt 5.15 having experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Direct: [Development] Qt 5.15.0-beta2 released
