As Half-Life: Alyx arrives today, just a reminder that it should hopefully be coming to Linux in a post-release update. On top of that, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive got some fancy cosmetics for it.

This is one of the biggest things Valve has done in a very long time, there's going to be a lot of eyes on them from everywhere. With Virtual Reality currently a niche market (just like Linux gaming…), it definitely will be interesting to see the reception to such a big series going into VR and only VR since it requires a headset. If it does well, I think it's safe to say Valve will be doing more. Once Valve communicate when they expect a Linux build and Vulkan support to land for Half-Life: Alyx, we will let you know.

If you do own a VR kit and plan to play Half-Life: Alyx, please do note in the comments your experiences with it, I've no doubt plenty of people will be watching and wanting to know.