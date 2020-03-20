Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of March 2020 02:31:10 PM

It has been around six months since the major version release of Parrot OS was released. Last month, Parrot came up with a beta version of Parrot 4.8. Continuing the development, Parrot OS has now officially released the stable version 4.8 with various new changes in features and team workflow.

Since Parrot GNU/Linux distro is based on Debian, Parrot 4.8 imports all the updates that were a part of the Debian testing repository in the last six months. If you’re an ethical hacker and pentester, you can sharpen your security lab more than before using this Kali Linux alternate OS.