Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of March 2020 02:42:59 PM

Filed under

The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.15 tool-kit is now available for testing.

Qt 5.15 is the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship around November. Qt 5.15 on the graphics front has been working on improved Qt 3D profiling as well as isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in. Also significant on the graphics front is Qt 5.15 having experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension.

Direct: [Development] Qt 5.15.0-beta2 released