Escuelas Linux 6.8 comes five weeks after the release of Escuelas Linux 6.7 with an updated base from Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system. This means that Escuelas Linux is now powered by Linux kernel 5.3, which dramatically improves hardware support.

On top of the new Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS base, this release comes with some of the latest educational apps. Among these, there’s the LibreOffice 6.4.1 office suite, OpenShot 2.5.1 video editor, Mixxx 2.2.3 DJ software, Semantik 1.2.4 mind-mapping app, and eXeLearning 2.5 free interactive resources app.