Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of March 2020 03:32:59 PM

Relax-and-Recover (ReaR in short) is a simple yet powerful, easy-to-setup, full-featured and leading open-source bare metal disaster recovery and system migration solution, written in Bash. It is a modular and configurable framework with numerous ready-to-use workflows for common situations.

ReaR creates a bootable rescue system and/or system backup in various formats. You can boot your bare metal server using the rescue system image and initiate a system restore from the backup. It can restore to different hardware where necessary, hence it can also be employed as a system migration tool.