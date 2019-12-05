Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo’s best and worst changes occur at the desktop level with an upgrade to GNOME 3.32. The new GNOME desktop release is important because the GNOME Desktop Environment is gaining significant improvements in speed. Frame rates, smoother start-up animations, faster icon load times, GPU usage reduction, etc. are all part of this new update. It now also includes the latest version of Nautilus. Meaning features like file favorites and elegant resizing are on offer. [...] Although the new update doesn’t include much in the way of new features for displays there’s an important introduction. Up until now, Ubuntu Linux hasn’t included fractional scaling support. This ability is only useful for those who use larger HiDPI displays. In Ubuntu 19.04 the feature might come in the form of a hidden option, so you’ll need to enable it. With fractional scaling, users can fine-tune their displays more granularly. You don’t have to set the scale to 1 and wish you could make things either fractionally smaller or bigger. Now you can simply make things either fractionally smaller or bigger.

Today, in 2020, “Open Source” is a well understood, widely used concept. Everyone who works within the software development world understands what it means. But… who coined the term? Who is the first person to actually use the phrase “open source” in reference to software? Let's dive into some of the (sometimes conflicting) statements from multiple people… and what the reality actually looks like. Was it Eric S Raymond or Bruce Perens?

A nice stream of new users for our software on the Windows platform. If you want to help to bring more stuff KDE develops on Windows, we have some meta Phabricator task were you can show up and tell for which parts you want to do work on.

So far, this goal is doing quite well. A visible indicator of this is the new website, which is not just good-looking, but visually in line with other KDE project websites. On a personal note, I went to FOSDEM this year. Unfortunately, my time with other KDE people was very limited (to put it mildly), as I was occupied with FSFE topics. I did, however, say hello at the KDE booth, and was very touched by the warm welcome there. Bhushan immediately recognised me and handed me a KDE nametag, and I had a nice chat with Nicolas about some Purpose issue I was having. [...] The KDE community has decided on three goals to focus on for the next couple of years. We already have some ideas on how to improve KPhotoAlbum regarding the Consistency goal. If you have further suggestions and ideas we would love to hear them!

Hardware: ARM, CEM521, Arrosticini Open-Source ARM Development Simplified The ARM series of processors are an industry standard of sorts for a vast array of applications. Virtually anything requiring good power or heat management, or any embedded system which needs more computing power than an 8-bit microcontroller is a place where an ARM is likely found. While they do appear in various personal computers and laptops, [Pieter] felt that their documentation for embedded processors wasn’t quite as straightforward as it could be and created this development board which will hopefully help newbies to ARM learn the environment more easily. Called the PX-HER0, it’s an ARM development board with an STM32 at its core and a small screen built in. The real work went in to the documentation for this board, though. Since it’s supposed to be a way to become more proficient in the platform, [Pieter] has gone to great lengths to make sure that all the hardware, software, and documentation are easily accessible. It also comes with the Command Line Interpreter (CLI) App which allows a user to operate the device in a Unix-like environment. The Arduino IDE is also available for use with some PX-HER0-specific examples.

Axiomtek CEM521 COM Express module comes with Intel Whiskey Lake-U and supports both Windows 10 and Linux Axiomtek has announced the release of the CEM521 — a computer-on-module (COM) Express Type 6 compact form factor module powered by Intel 8th generation Whiskey Lake-U processors with options of the Core i3/i5/i7 or the Celeron 4305UE. For those not in the know, the COM Express specification defines specialized PCs that are either available as single-board computers (SBCs) or as a processor mezzanine that can be plugged into a carrier board. COM Express computers are used in industrial IoT applications such as medical imaging, military, networking, etc. The Axiomtek CEM521 is capable of withstanding operating temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +85 °C. It can support two DDR4-2600 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64 GB RAM and offers display out via one LVDS, one VGA, and one DDI port. Other I/O options include eight PCIe lanes, three SATA-600 ports, one Gigabit Intel i219-LM LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, eight USB 2.0 ports, and four digital I/O channels. A TPM 2.0 module is also availabel for hardware-based data encryption. The CEM521 can also be paired with the CEB94011 development baseboard for additional ports and flexibility.

Cooking Italian Cuisine With Open-Source Hardware Arrosticini — sheep or lamb skewers — are a staple of the cuisine of Italy’s Abruzzo region. A typical dish of the pastoral tradition, they are said to have been invented early in the last century by hungry shepherds stuck in the fields during the seasonal movement of their flocks to fresh pastures. The shepherds would butcher an old sheep, cut the meat into small pieces, slide the pieces onto sticks, and cook the skewers over a flame. Cooking an arrosticino to perfection requires careful control of the cooking temperature and cooking time as well as even heat distribution. The traditional method is to grill the skewers on a fornacella charcoal grill. According to purists, electric cookers compromise the traditional flavor of an arrosticino (and the self-respect of the chef). Grilling arrosticini the traditional way, however, is a labor-intensive, exacting process. Is it possible to achieve grilling perfection using a motorized setup?