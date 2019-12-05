Red Hat: Jcat, OpenShift, Ceph and CCSPs
Initial release of Jcat
Today I released the first official tarball of Jcat, version 0.1.0. I’ve started the process to get the package into Fedora as it will almost certainly be a hard requirement in the next major version of fwupd.
Since I announced Jcat a few weeks ago, I’ve had a lot of positive feedback about the general concept and, surprisingly, even one hardware vendors suggested they might start self-signing their firmware before uploading to the LVFS (which is great!). More LVFS announcements coming soon I promise…
Jcat 0.1 Released As Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
Jcat is an open-source alternative to Microsoft Catalog files and was started as a format for handling arbitrary signatures for external files. The initial focus is on the Fwupd/LVFS use-case in ensuring BIOS/firmware files are not tampered with prior to flashing on the local system. Jcat is a JSON-based file format with Gzip compression and contains a set of detached signatures.
Red Hat OpenShift 4 and Red Hat Virtualization: Together at Last
OpenShift 4 was launched not quite a year ago at Red Hat Summit 2019. One of the more significant announcements was the ability for the installer to deploy an OpenShift cluster using full-stack automation. This means that the administrator only needs to provide credentials to a supported Infrastructure-as-a-Service, such as AWS, and the installer would provision all of the resources needed, e.g. virtual machines, storage, networks, and integrating them all together as well.
Over time, the full-stack automation experience has expanded to include Azure, Google Compute Platform, and Red Hat Openstack, allowing customers to deploy OpenShift clusters across different clouds and even on-premises with the same fully automated experience.
For organizations who need enterprise virtualization, but not the API-enabled, quota enforced consumption of infrastructure provided by Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) provides a robust and trusted platform to consolidate workloads and provide the resiliency, availability, and manageability of a traditional hypervisor.
Ceph Gets Fit And Finish For Enterprise Storage
Ceph, the open source object storage born from a doctoral dissertation in 2005, has been aimed principally at highly scalable workloads found in HPC environments and, later, with hyperscalers who did not want to create their own storage anymore.
For years now, Ceph has given organizations object, block, and file-based storage in distributed and unified cluster systems well into the tens of petabytes and into the exabyte levels, storage that takes high levels of expertise to deploy, run, and manage. Building and managing these massive object storage clusters takes the kind of skills that HPC, hyperscaler, cloud builder, and other service providers tend to have. But large enterprises and many Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers do not have such skills. And the workloads they need to run – either themselves or on behalf of clients – is driving demand for object storage among more mainstream enterprises, who want to leverage artificial intelligence, analytics, containers, and similar advanced technologies but who do not have the expertise to manage complex Ceph environments.
Red Hat is looking to fix that. The company, a unit within IBM, has recently rolled out Red Hat Ceph Storage 4, with the goal of bringing petabyte-scale object storage to cloud-native development and data analytics workloads that are becoming more commonplace among enterprises and can take advantage of cloud-level economics. It also will help Red Hat broaden the markets for Ceph.
Tech Data, Ingram place bets on hybrid cloud with Red Hat
Open source cloud services may be the next big seller for the local channel after Red Hat appointed two new distributors and pumped more resources into ANZ.
Tech Data and Ingram Micro have been appointed as distributors for the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) program and will work with Red Hat to qualify, recruit and on-board partners as CCSPs.
Red Hat said the new local push comes in response to increased interest in managed, multi-hybrid cloud solutions in Australia and New Zealand.
