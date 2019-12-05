Language Selection

Networking-focused module runs Linux on NXP’s S32G

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of March 2020 09:52:06 PM Filed under
Linux

MicroSys’ “Miriac MPX-S32G274A” module runs Linux on NXP’s safety-critical, quad Cortex-A53, 3x -M7 S32G SoC along with 4GB soldered LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, a PMIC, and an RTC.

Earlier this year, MicroSys announced a “Miriac SBC-S32G274A development kit for automotive and industrial networking built around NXP’s newly announced S32G family of automotive networking processors. The SoC is implemented via a Miriac MPX-S32G274A module that uses the initial S32V234 model. At the time, MicroSys had only limited information, but it has now formally launched the module with its own product page and an expected ship date in the second quarter.

Linux-driven, Cortex-A72 edge computer supports up to 25GbE Ethernet

Nexcom’s networking-focused, rackmount “NSA 6310” edge computer runs Ubuntu on an 8- to 16- Cortex-A72 LX2160A with SATA 4x GbE, 2x SerDes slots for up to 25GbE, and PCIe, mini-PCIe, and M.2 expansion. Nexcom announced an edge computer and uCPE networking white box appliance that runs Ubuntu Linux on NXP’s Cortex-A72 based Layerscape LX2160A SoC. The 1U rackmount form-factor NSA 6310 follows earlier Nexcom rackmount systems based on NXP processors including the LS2085A/LS2088A based NSA 3640. Read more

i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMI

Garz & Fricke’s “Tanaro” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x Ethernet, mini-PCIe, LVDS with optional touchscreens, and isolated CAN and serial ports. Garz & Fricke announced a “coming up” Tanaro (or Tanaro Core) SBC that features NXP’s quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad, the faster, but HD-only cousin to the i.MX8M. It follows other Garz & Fricke SBCs including its smaller, i.MX6 ULL based Nallino Core, as well as other Mini-based SBCs including Seco’s SBC-C61 and Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M_Mini. Read more

today's leftovers

  • State of KPhotoAlbum

    So far, this goal is doing quite well. A visible indicator of this is the new website, which is not just good-looking, but visually in line with other KDE project websites. On a personal note, I went to FOSDEM this year. Unfortunately, my time with other KDE people was very limited (to put it mildly), as I was occupied with FSFE topics. I did, however, say hello at the KDE booth, and was very touched by the warm welcome there. Bhushan immediately recognised me and handed me a KDE nametag, and I had a nice chat with Nicolas about some Purpose issue I was having. [...] The KDE community has decided on three goals to focus on for the next couple of years. We already have some ideas on how to improve KPhotoAlbum regarding the Consistency goal. If you have further suggestions and ideas we would love to hear them!

  • Windows Store Monthly Statistics [Ed: Windows 'Store' is a failure. Just like WSL.]

    A nice stream of new users for our software on the Windows platform. If you want to help to bring more stuff KDE develops on Windows, we have some meta Phabricator task were you can show up and tell for which parts you want to do work on.

  • Who really coined the term 'Open Source'?

    Today, in 2020, “Open Source” is a well understood, widely used concept. Everyone who works within the software development world understands what it means. But… who coined the term? Who is the first person to actually use the phrase “open source” in reference to software? Let's dive into some of the (sometimes conflicting) statements from multiple people… and what the reality actually looks like. Was it Eric S Raymond or Bruce Perens?

  • Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces KubeCF is New Incubating Project

