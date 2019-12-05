Networking-focused module runs Linux on NXP’s S32G
MicroSys’ “Miriac MPX-S32G274A” module runs Linux on NXP’s safety-critical, quad Cortex-A53, 3x -M7 S32G SoC along with 4GB soldered LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, a PMIC, and an RTC.
Earlier this year, MicroSys announced a “Miriac SBC-S32G274A development kit for automotive and industrial networking built around NXP’s newly announced S32G family of automotive networking processors. The SoC is implemented via a Miriac MPX-S32G274A module that uses the initial S32V234 model. At the time, MicroSys had only limited information, but it has now formally launched the module with its own product page and an expected ship date in the second quarter.
