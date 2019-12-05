Android Leftovers
Google refines new programmable double-tap gesture for Android 11 in second Developer Preview
Top trending games of the week (March 16-21) on Android smartphones
Enter to win an Nvidia Shield TV and Shield Controller as we celebrate Android Police's 10-year anniversary
Tenorshare Updated UltData for Android to Recover Deleted WhatsApp and Photos Without Root
Today's most effective Android recreation/app promotions + freebies
Linux-driven, Cortex-A72 edge computer supports up to 25GbE Ethernet
Nexcom’s networking-focused, rackmount “NSA 6310” edge computer runs Ubuntu on an 8- to 16- Cortex-A72 LX2160A with SATA 4x GbE, 2x SerDes slots for up to 25GbE, and PCIe, mini-PCIe, and M.2 expansion. Nexcom announced an edge computer and uCPE networking white box appliance that runs Ubuntu Linux on NXP’s Cortex-A72 based Layerscape LX2160A SoC. The 1U rackmount form-factor NSA 6310 follows earlier Nexcom rackmount systems based on NXP processors including the LS2085A/LS2088A based NSA 3640.
i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMI
Garz & Fricke’s “Tanaro” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x Ethernet, mini-PCIe, LVDS with optional touchscreens, and isolated CAN and serial ports. Garz & Fricke announced a “coming up” Tanaro (or Tanaro Core) SBC that features NXP’s quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad, the faster, but HD-only cousin to the i.MX8M. It follows other Garz & Fricke SBCs including its smaller, i.MX6 ULL based Nallino Core, as well as other Mini-based SBCs including Seco’s SBC-C61 and Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M_Mini.
today's leftovers
