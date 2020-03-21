Language Selection

HowTos
Networking-focused module runs Linux on NXP’s S32G

MicroSys’ “Miriac MPX-S32G274A” module runs Linux on NXP’s safety-critical, quad Cortex-A53, 3x -M7 S32G SoC along with 4GB soldered LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, a PMIC, and an RTC. Earlier this year, MicroSys announced a “Miriac SBC-S32G274A development kit for automotive and industrial networking built around NXP’s newly announced S32G family of automotive networking processors. The SoC is implemented via a Miriac MPX-S32G274A module that uses the initial S32V234 model. At the time, MicroSys had only limited information, but it has now formally launched the module with its own product page and an expected ship date in the second quarter. Read more

Linux-driven, Cortex-A72 edge computer supports up to 25GbE Ethernet

Nexcom’s networking-focused, rackmount “NSA 6310” edge computer runs Ubuntu on an 8- to 16- Cortex-A72 LX2160A with SATA 4x GbE, 2x SerDes slots for up to 25GbE, and PCIe, mini-PCIe, and M.2 expansion. Nexcom announced an edge computer and uCPE networking white box appliance that runs Ubuntu Linux on NXP’s Cortex-A72 based Layerscape LX2160A SoC. The 1U rackmount form-factor NSA 6310 follows earlier Nexcom rackmount systems based on NXP processors including the LS2085A/LS2088A based NSA 3640. Read more

i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMI

Garz & Fricke’s “Tanaro” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x Ethernet, mini-PCIe, LVDS with optional touchscreens, and isolated CAN and serial ports. Garz & Fricke announced a “coming up” Tanaro (or Tanaro Core) SBC that features NXP’s quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad, the faster, but HD-only cousin to the i.MX8M. It follows other Garz & Fricke SBCs including its smaller, i.MX6 ULL based Nallino Core, as well as other Mini-based SBCs including Seco’s SBC-C61 and Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M_Mini. Read more

