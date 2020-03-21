Tails 4.4.1 is out
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 920 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Waveform Free is a Professional Digital Audio Workstation with Linux Support
If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around. But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive! First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software. But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.
NXP LX2160A based NSA 6310 uCPE Runs Ubuntu, Supports up to 25Gbps Ethernet
NXP QorIQ LayerScape LX2160A networking processor with 16 Cortex-A72 cores, 16 Ethernet interfaces with support for up to 100GbE connectivity, 4 SATA III, and 24 SerDes lanes, was first announced in 2018, and at the time the company expected the processor to be found in enterprise storage controllers, appliances handling network function virtualization (NFV), white-box switching (e.g. control plane for L2 switches in TOR and EOR applications), and 5G packet processing. So far, we’ve reported about one appliance using the processor, namely SolidRun Janux GS31 Edge AI Server that combines the NXP networking processor with up to 128 AI accelerators for inference at the edge. The just-announced Nexcom NSA 6310 uCPE (Universal Consumer Premise Equipment) serves several purposes aiming to help telecom companies build virtualization environments, and with the ability to connect FPGA and AI/ML accelerators via PCIe interface can also support AI edge processing.
Is it Just Me or is Ubuntu’s New Install Icon a Bit …Ambiguous?
Once you know that the icon on above right is supposed to represent Ubiquity, the Ubuntu installer, it kinda works as a motif. I say ‘kinda’ because if I take my eyes off the icon for a few seconds, then look back at it, it stops making sense. But new Ubuntu users, those booting up a live image to “try Ubuntu without installing”, will be tasked with deciphering what this icon represents as it’s now shipping in Ubuntu 20.04 daily builds. Nope, it does represent a torrent app. Or a defrag tool. Nor is it a handy container set-up wizard. And if you think it has anything to do with ‘Snap’ apps or other isolated packaging formats, it doesn’t.
Best Android tablet for 2020
Android tablets rarely make the case for ditching Apple iPads, but that doesn't mean you don't have any good options available. Here are our favorites.
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
Recent comments
55 min 15 sec ago
6 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 42 sec ago
16 hours 49 min ago